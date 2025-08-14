5 Tips to help your baby sleep through the night

It is common knowledge that most babies rarely sleep through the night. But the good news is that it does not have to be this way all the time.

This is because you can sleep-train your baby to have a better night's rest. Here are five effective tips to get you and your baby on the road to better sleep

1. Encourage full feedings

It is common for babies to sleep off mid-feed, which may mean they're not getting enough food to last the night and then they will wake up at night hungry.

To avoid this, you can gently keep them awake through light touch or whispering and ensure they take a complete feed. This can gradually reduce nighttime wake-ups for feedings.

2. Establish a sleep routine early

Babies thrive on predictability which is why you need to establish a sleep routine quite early. For naps, you can include a brief series of calming steps like swaddling, rocking, or singing (about 5–10 minutes).

Bedtime routines can be longer and could include a cozy bath, massage, feeding, and story before lights out. Consistency helps signal that sleep time is coming.

Sleeping baby

3. Create a consistent sleep environment

Keep naptime and bedtime in the same place with similar surroundings. A dimly lit room with soft white noise helps babies associate the space with rest, even if they don't always fall asleep immediately.

4. Keep naps regular

You can also help your baby sleep better at night if you aim for naps that last between 30 to 45 minutes. Long naps might throw off bedtime, and short ones can lead to overtiredness and fussiness. A consistent daytime schedule supports better nighttime sleep.

5. Try the “Eat-Play-Sleep” rhythm

Just as you have a routine for putting your baby down for a nap, it’s also helpful to have one for when they wake up. That’s where the “Eat–Play–Sleep” (EPS) cycle comes in.

It works like this: Start with feeding, then give some wakeful, interactive time, followed by sleep. This pattern keeps their internal clock in sync and supports better rest.

Consistency is key. Just as with bedtime routines, following this pattern helps your little one learn what to expect next, making the day flow more smoothly for both of you.

In conclusion, it is important to remember that consistency plays a key role in creating that supportive sleep-training foundation that is beneficial to both you and your baby.

