7 tips to help your baby love food if they’re picky eaters

Many babies go through picky eating phases, especially when transitioning from milk to solids. But the good news is that with a little patience and a few smart tricks, you can help your baby develop a healthy, happy relationship with food.

ALSO READ: 7 things babies do when they are hungry

Here are some tips that can help.

1. Make eating fun

Babies are more likely to eat when they feel relaxed. Try turning mealtimes into fun moments instead of pressuring them to eat.

You can do stuff like making silly faces, let them explore textures, and celebrate tiny wins, even if they just lick the spoon.

2. Try introducing them to a variety of food

From the very beginning, introduce your baby to a wide range of flavors and textures such as soft veggies, fruits, grains, purees, and finger foods (once they’re ready). The more they’re exposed to, the less likely they’ll become fussy later on.

3. Eat together

Babies learn by watching. If they see you eating the same foods you’re offering them, they’re more likely to try it too. Sit together during meals and enjoy the same things as much as you can.

4. Be patient with them

It can take 8–10 tries before a baby accepts a new food. If they push the carrots away today, don’t give up. Keep offering it occasionally without pressure. Their taste buds are still learning.

5. Let them touch and play

It might seem messy, but allowing babies to touch, squish, and play with their food actually helps them become more comfortable with eating it. Sensory play is a key part of learning to enjoy meals.

6. Stick to a routine

Try to serve meals and snacks around the same times daily. A consistent routine helps babies understand when to expect food and keeps their appetite in check.

7. Avoid bribes or punishments

It’s tempting to say, “If you finish your food, you’ll get a treat,” but this can create an unhealthy relationship with food. Instead, focus on praise, encouragement, and letting your baby decide how much they want to eat.