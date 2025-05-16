7 things babies do when they are hungry

When babies are hungry, they give off little signals to those around them and it'll help if you can notice these signs before they turn into full-blown crying sessions.

So, if you are currently taking care of a baby, here are seven common things they do when they’re hungry.

1.Turning their head and opening their mouth aka rooting

2. Aggressively sucking on hands or fingers

This is one of the first signs of hunger. If you gently stroke your baby’s cheek and they turn toward the touch with their mouth open like they’re searching, that’s rooting. It’s like their way of saying, “Where’s the food?”

Babies love sucking, it comforts them. But when they start aggressively sucking their hands, fingers, or even sleeves, it could mean they’re trying to soothe their hunger. It's best you start making plans to feed them

3. Lip smacking or making sucking noises

Some babies make little smacking or kissing sounds when they’re hungry. It's a gentle nudge before the real fussiness kicks in.

4. Sticking out their tongue

If you notice that your baby suddenly starts poking out their tiny tongue repeatedly, it might be a sign that they want to eat. This, along with lip movements, is their way of showing interest in feeding.

5. Fidgeting and restlessness

If your baby suddenly starts moving around a lot, waving their arms, kicking their legs, or arching their back, hunger could be the cause. Babies can get antsy when they’re looking for food.

6. Fussing or light whimpering

Most babies cry when they are hungry, but before they get to that stage, they may start to fuss, grumble, or make low whimpering sounds.

This is them politely letting you know they’re getting hungry and when you do not respond, it graduates to a full-blown hunger cry.

7. Trying to latch onto anything

Some babies will try to “latch” onto your shirt, shoulder, or even someone else’s arm when they’re hungry. While this might come off as cute, it is also a clear sign that they want to eat.

In addition to all of these signs, it is important to note that every baby is different and with time, you’ll start to notice your own baby’s unique hunger cues from the above list.