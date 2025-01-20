It seems the cars in the ₦2m range weren’t quite up to your standards—we didn't know Volkswagens and Volvos were beneath you.

You people have money oo - such classy snobs! It has become clear that we’re dealing with the big leagues here, so don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

For the big boys and girls with a budget of ₦3m, there’s a whole new world of possibilities. With three million naira, you can explore cars that strike the perfect balance between luxury, comfort, reliability, durability, and functionality.

Whether you’re after a sleek ride or something practical with a touch of flair, this list has got something for you. P.S. If you’ve got the ₦3m, don’t wait—buy that car now to avoid stories that touch.

1. Honda Accord (End-of-Discussion)

The Honda brand boasts of one of the most reliable, durable, flexible cars on the roads.

2. Toyota Sienna (2001-2003)

The Toyota Sienna has been a favourite in the Nigerian market since its introduction in 1997. It is flexible, rugged and functional at the same time.

3. Toyota Corolla (Bank Type)

4. Nissan Almera Tino

The Nissan Almera Tino was produced between 1998 and 2003.

5. Mercedes Benz 300E

6. Kia Rio 2007

The Kia Rio is a subcompact car that offers a blend of efficiency, affordability, and practicality. It is a practical choice for those seeking an economical and dependable vehicle for everyday use.

7. Honda CR-V 1998

8. Peugeot 206

The Peugeot brand is built around three core values: Allure, Excellence and Emotion. This car has a history in Nigeria.

9. Nissan Micra

10. Nissan Sunny 2005