Tips for creating an ergonomic work-from-home style & setup

Have you ever wondered why drivers take the time to adjust different parts of their car before moving out? They want to create the most comfortable position for themselves.

That's why they'll take the time to adjust their seats, move the side mirrors, and even change the position of their headrest.

The goal is to be as comfortable as possible. Well, the same should apply to your office, especially when you're working from home.

You'll probably be spending a significant part of your time in this office and that's why you need to make changes and adjustments.

Fortunately, anyone can set up a safe and comfortable home office with a few tips. We're here to show you the tips. So sit tight and learn.

1. Make Your Chair as Comfortable as Possible

Let’s start with the throne. That dining chair might look nice in photos, but your back will file a formal complaint after the third day. So it makes sense to invest in an ergonomic chair. When shopping for an office chair, lookout for one with lumbar support, adjustable height, and a seat that lets your feet rest flat on the floor. Just don't forget to find a colour that matches with the other parts of your home.

2. Don't Forget The Desk

A proper desk creates a physical and psychological boundary between work and rest. No desk? Try a compact foldable table or even a wall-mounted option. The key is to get a surface at elbow height so your arms rest comfortably while you work on your laptop, or phone.

3. Your Laptop Deserves Attention Too

Using your laptop flat on a desk or lap is a shortcut to neck strain. Elevate it with a stand (or stacked books) and use an external keyboard and mouse if possible. Your screen should be at eye level and at least an arm’s length away. If you're a fan of minimalist designs, better choose wireless accessories in white or matte black to keep your setup sleek and cable-free.

4. Let There Be Light - The Right Way

Natural light is a productivity booster, but harsh backlighting can ruin video calls. Position your desk near a window sideways, not behind or directly in front of it. For late hours, use a soft desk lamp with adjustable brightness. Depending on your style, you can add a few personalized designs to create a cozy, Instagrammable workspace.

5. Movement = Magic

Even with the best setup, sitting all day is a no-no. Incorporate movement into your day: stretch every hour, walk during calls, or consider a sit-stand desk converter. Get a balance board or under-desk cycle for subtle movement while working - your back and brain will thank you.

6. Noise & Focus Control