Tinubu appoints Danfulani as NAIC Managing Director

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Yazid Shehu Umar Danfulani as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC).

The appointment was conveyed in an official letter dated May 22, 2025, signed by Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

It takes effect from May 21, 2025, for an initial four-year term, in line with Section 15(a) of the NAIC Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Danfulani, who holds the traditional title of Turakin Zamfara, is expected to lead the corporation in enhancing insurance coverage for Nigeria’s agricultural sector, particularly against risks such as droughts, pests, diseases, and other climate-related challenges.

A seasoned administrator and banker, Danfulani holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a Master’s degree in Arts and Management from the University of Hertfordshire, United Kingdom. His career includes significant roles at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and service as Commissioner for Commerce and Industry in Zamfara State.

According to the appointment letter, Danfulani’s salary and entitlements will be governed by the “Certain Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances, etc) (Amendment) Act, 2008.”

The appointment has drawn commendation from various stakeholders who view it as a strategic move to revamp NAIC’s role in supporting farmers and strengthening national food security through comprehensive agricultural risk management.