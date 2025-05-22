Is Tinubu controlled by cabal? Minister reacts

Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris declared on Thursday, May 22, during the APC National Summit in Abuja, that President Bola Tinubu is not influenced by any cabal.

“You need to study the president very well. You can have your voice; you can say what you want to say; he will listen to you, but his decision is ultimately his own,” Idris said, dispelling rumours of shadowy influences around the presidency.

The summit, themed “Renewed Hope Agenda: The Journey So Far,” showcased the Tinubu administration’s reforms to reposition Nigeria.

Idris described the Renewed Hope Agenda as a “bold, people-first blueprint,” citing landmark decisions such as removing petrol and forex subsidies as crucial to Nigeria’s economic revival.

“These were among the biggest impediments to Nigeria’s progress,” he said, adding that the increased revenue has enabled “ambitious infrastructure projects,” including over 2,600km of signature highways and the Kano-Kaduna Standard Gauge Railway.

He also highlighted achievements in housing, with the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates initiative, and in education, noting that “about 300,000 students now benefit from the National Education Loan Fund.”

On digital infrastructure, the Minister said 90,000km of fibre optic cable is being deployed to support broadband access and e-governance.

He said the administration has also strengthened national security, acquired new military equipment, and established commissions to promote regional development.