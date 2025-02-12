This is the most stressed country in the World - It's in Africa

This country continues to struggle with severe socio-economic and political crises, pushing stress levels among its citizens to the highest globally.

According to a study by CEOWORLD magazine, Burundi has been ranked as the most stressed country in the world in 2025.

Burundi is a country in East Africa. It shares borders with Rwanda to the north, the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the west, and Tanzania to the south and east.

Burundi is one of the smallest countries in Africa. To put this in perspective, it is smaller than Rwanda, and roughly the size of Haiti and slightly smaller than the U.S. state of Maryland. It is one of the most densely populated countries in Africa, with over 13 million people living within its borders.

The capital of Burundi is Gitega, which became the political capital in 2019, while Bujumbura remains the economic center and largest city. The current president is Évariste Ndayishimiye, who has been in office since June 18, 2020

The ranking of the most stressed country in the world is determined by factors such as economic challenges, political instability, health crises, and safety concerns.

Why Is Burundi the Most Stressed Country?

1. Extreme Poverty

Burundi is one of the poorest countries in the world, with a GDP per capita of around $240. The majority of the population relies on subsistence farming, and food insecurity is a persistent issue.

2. Political Instability

The country has a history of political turmoil, including election-related violence, authoritarian governance, and civil unrest. This instability creates uncertainty and high stress levels among citizens.

3. Unemployment

High unemployment rates force many Burundians into informal, low-paying jobs, making financial stability a major source of stress.

Top 10 Most Stressed Countries in 2025

Burundi leads the list, but several other nations are also experiencing high levels of stress due to economic, political, and security issues: Burundi

South Sudan

Central African Republic

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Niger

Mozambique

Eritrea

Malawi

Liberia

Chad