Fur, Lace, and Straight-Leg Jeans Are About to Dominate 2026 Fashion

From fur making a bold comeback to straight-leg jeans and statement accessories, here are the fashion trends that will dominate 2026.

As someone who pays close attention to fashion, beauty, and pop culture, one very clear thing is that trends never really disappear, they just take long breaks. What’s “outdated” today might be the most sought-after look tomorrow, and styles from decades ago often find their way back into our wardrobes with a fresh spin.

That’s just how fashion works. With every new year comes a wave of predictions, shaped by what people are wearing, what celebrities are gravitating towards, what designers are showing on the runway, and what we’re all a bit tired of. As we step into 2026, some trends are clearly on their way out, while others are gearing up to take centre stage.

Here are the fashion trends that are set to dominate 2026, and why you’ll probably be wearing at least one of them.

1. Fur Is Back

Fur has always existed in fashion, but recently, it’s been having a very noticeable moment again. This resurgence feels more intentional, more styled, and very much tied to luxury and drama. A standout moment was Ayra Starr’s Kim Shui Fall/Winter 25 look for her Grammy Museum performance. She wore an all-white outfit made up of four detachable pieces, topped with a fur jacket that looked incredibly rich and polished.

Then, right at the start of the new year, Kim Kardashian stepped out in Aspen wearing a fur and leather outfit that quickly went viral. She paired a vintage Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2000 fur coat with Spring/Summer 2024 trousers and a corset. It was bold, nostalgic, and very fashion-forward.

Expect to see fur coats, trims, stoles, and statement jackets everywhere in 2026.

2. Balletcore, But Make It Edgy

For a while, ballet flats seemed to be slowly being pushed out of fashion. By 2024, many people had written them off completely. But 2025 changed that narrative. First came ballet sneakers, then mesh ballet flats with buckles, and from there, the trend only got more experimental.

Now we’re seeing ballet heels, spiked leather ballet flats, and versions in bold animal prints like cow, leopard, and cheetah. In 2026, balletcore isn’t about looking delicate or overly sweet. It’s about contrast, soft silhouettes mixed with edgy details. The ballet-inspired shoes are styled with denim, leather, or oversized pieces.

3. White Everything

Pantone has announced “Cloud Dancer” as the Colour of the Year for 2026, and that alone tells us a lot. White is set to dominate red carpets, runways, street style, and everyday outfits.

This isn’t just about crisp white shirts or simple dresses. It’s about full white looks, featuring white tailoring, white gowns, and white accessories, all layered with the same shade. It looks clean, modern, and incredibly versatile, as white serves as a canvas for you to add other interesting elements. If you’ve ever been scared of wearing white, 2026 might be the year you finally give in.

4. Straight-Leg Jeans Take Over

Now, we all know that skinny jeans are well behind us. Over the past few years, denim has gotten looser, wider, and more dramatic. By 2025, the cowboy aesthetic had fully taken over, from Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter era to fashion brands leaning heavily into bootcut styles. Baggy jeans were everywhere, and for a long time, they felt like the obvious choice.

Towards the end of 2025, there was a noticeable shift. While baggy jeans make the denim the main character of an outfit, straight-leg jeans offer something different. They’re not tight like skinny jeans, but they’re also not oversized enough to overpower the rest of your look. This balance gives you more freedom to play with your outfit.

With straight-leg jeans, you can let an interesting top do the talking through a dramatic blouse, a structured corset, a statement knit, or a bold jacket. The jeans quietly support the look instead of competing with it.

5. Long Tops and Dresses Over Jeans

This is a very clear nod to the 90s. Long tops and dresses worn over jeans are making a quiet but confident return.

These pieces usually go beyond your hips, sometimes hitting the knees or even the ankles. They often come with slits at the front or side to balance out the look and keep the outfit from feeling heavy. It’s an easy styling trick that adds interest without trying too hard, and it works just as well for casual days as it does for dressed-up moments.

6. Lace Is Having a Moment

Lace is having a very confident moment in fashion, and this time. Instead of being reserved for special occasions, lace is showing up in everyday looks in new and inventive ways.

We’re seeing it everywhere, from peek-through lace bralettes layered under blazers to lace ballet flats and shoes to full lace gowns and corset-style tops. The key difference now is in its styling. Lace is paired with structured pieces like denim, tailoring, and leather, creating a balance between soft and strong.

In 2026, lace isn’t about playing it safe or being overly romantic. It’s about adding texture, edge, and a subtle sense of drama to an outfit.

7. Statement Jewellery and Accessories

One of the clearest signs that fashion is moving away from minimalism is the return of statement jewellery and accessories. Dainty pieces are taking a back seat as bold designs step forward.

Examples are gemstone jewellery, beaded hand bracelets, Indian and Arabian bangles, and bags and shoes with standout shapes and details.

A great example is Maria Champ, a Nigerian brand known for its unique bags and clutches. Their pieces don’t just complete an outfit; they become the outfit. These are accessories that spark conversations wherever you go.

In 2026, more is definitely more.