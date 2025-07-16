10 Things you should be making, not buying, to save money

There’s a certain kind of satisfaction that comes from making something with your own hands. It’s not just about saving money, although that’s certainly a perk.

It’s about knowing what goes into the things you use every day, reclaiming a little control from the relentless pressure to buy, replace and upgrade.

We’ve been conditioned to believe convenience is king. But what if the smarter choice financially and mentally was to slow down and make a few essentials ourselves?

Not only does it put money back in your pocket, it also adds a layer of intention to your lifestyle. You’re not just consuming, you’re creating.

If you're ready to cut down on unnecessary expenses without sacrificing quality or comfort, here are ten things you should seriously consider making instead of buying.

1. Homemade Cleaning Products

Cleaning supplies are surprisingly expensive, and most are filled with chemicals you can barely pronounce. Vinegar, baking soda, lemon juice and essential oils can do wonders on countertops, sinks and bathroom tiles.

A basic all-purpose spray takes minutes to make and costs next to nothing. Bonus: your home smells fresher without the artificial scent overload.

2. Fresh Bread

The smell of bread baking is reason enough to give this a try. But beyond the sensory pleasure, homemade bread is cheaper, healthier and often tastier than the store-bought kind.

With just flour, water, yeast and a bit of salt, you can whip up a loaf that rivals your local bakery. Once you get into the rhythm, it becomes almost meditative.

3. Natural Body Scrubs

You don’t need to spend a fortune to feel pampered. Sugar, coffee grounds, oats and coconut oil are brilliant base ingredients for exfoliating scrubs. Mix in your favourite essential oil and you’ve got a luxurious spa moment at a fraction of the price. Plus, you avoid synthetic fragrances and microplastics.

4. Plant-Based Milk

Almond, oat, rice or soy plant-based milk is trendy, but it’s also pricey. Making your own is surprisingly simple. Blend soaked almonds or oats with water, strain, and that’s it. It’s creamier, more natural and freer from the preservatives and additives that come with most cartons.

5. Greeting Cards

A heartfelt message beats a glossy N10,000 card any day. Whether you’re handy with paper crafts or prefer minimalist designs, creating your cards saves money and adds a personal touch. It’s especially meaningful for birthdays, weddings and anniversaries when a store-bought message just won’t do.

6. Herb Garden on the Windowsill

Fresh herbs elevate your cooking, but they also have a sneaky way of going bad before you’ve used even half the packet. Growing your own on a sunny windowsill is both cost-effective and rewarding. Basil, mint, parsley and thyme grow easily and save you multiple trips (and Naira) at the supermarket.

7. Lunches and Snacks

That daily sandwich, salad or pastry might seem small, but the cost adds up fast. Prepping meals and snacks at home gives you control over ingredients and portions.

Even if you batch cook twice a week, you’ll notice the savings within a month. Plus, no more overpriced granola bars or soggy shop sandwiches.

8. DIY Gifts

Instead of scrambling for something last-minute or overspending to impress, consider making your gifts. Baked goods, homemade candles, framed photos, knitted scarves or even playlists can be deeply personal and thoughtful. It’s not about being cheap, it’s about showing effort and that’s priceless.

9. Reusable Kitchen Cloths

Kitchen roll may be convenient, but it’s a recurring expense and not the best for the planet. Old cotton T-shirts or towels can be repurposed into washable kitchen cloths. They’re more absorbent, more durable and save you money over time. Once you switch, it’s hard to go back.

10. Natural Hair and Skin Masks

Tumeric mask for glowing skin

Beauty treatments don’t need to break the bank. Avocado, honey, yoghurt and eggs make brilliant bases for hydrating hair and skin masks. Tailor them to your needs, moisturising, clarifying or strengthening and skip the chemical-laden products that promise the world but rarely deliver.

Making things instead of buying them isn’t just about financial gain, though the savings are real. It’s about slowing down and reconnecting with the value of effort.

When you create something for yourself, whether it’s a loaf of bread or a natural face mask, it carries a different energy. It’s thoughtful, it’s yours, and it speaks to a simpler, smarter way of living.