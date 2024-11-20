DIY Recipes: How to make crispy plantain chips at home

There’s something so satisfying about munching on crispy plantain chips. They’re crunchy, delicious, and the perfect snack to enjoy at any time.

If you’re craving something salty, want to make a healthier version of store-bought chips, or simply love the idea of making snacks at home, plantain chips are a fantastic choice.

What’s even better? You can make them with just a few ingredients and no fancy equipment. Plus, the process is surprisingly simple, even if you’re new to cooking.

Let’s walk you through everything you need to know to make crispy plantain chips that are guaranteed to impress.

What you’ll need

To make crispy plantain chips, you only need a few ingredients:

Plantains: Choose green or slightly yellow ones for a firmer texture. Overripe plantains are too soft and won’t turn crispy.

Oil: Use a neutral cooking oil like vegetable oil for frying.

Salt or spices: Add salt for a classic taste, or experiment with spices like paprika, garlic powder, or chilli for extra flavour.

You’ll also need a sharp knife or a mandoline slicer, a frying pan, and paper towels.

Step-by-step instructions

1. Peel the plantains

Start by cutting off the ends of the plantains. Slice lengthwise through the peel, being careful not to cut into the flesh. Use your hands to gently remove the peel.

2. Slice the plantains thinly

Thin slices are key to achieving crispy chips. Use a sharp knife or mandoline slicer to cut the plantains into even rounds or lengthwise strips. Aim for about 1/8-inch thickness.

3. Prepare the oil

Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat. You’ll need enough oil to submerge the plantain slices. To check if the oil is ready, drop a small piece of plantain into it. If it sizzles, you’re good to go.

4. Fry in batches Carefully place the plantain slices into the hot oil, making sure they don’t overlap. Fry for about 2–3 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the chips to a plate lined with paper towels to drain excess oil

.5. Season immediately

While the chips are still warm, sprinkle them with salt or your chosen spices. This helps the seasoning stick.

Tips for perfect chips

Use green plantains for the crispiest results.

Don’t overcrowd the pan; fry in small batches for even cooking.

Let the chips cool completely before storing to keep them crispy

Enjoy your chips

Plantain chips are quick to prepare, delicious, and a crowd-pleaser for any occasion. Plus, you can experiment with flavours to suit your preferences. Whether as a snack, a side dish, or a topping for meals, your homemade chips will always be a hit. Enjoy!