DIY: How to make homemade air spray with essential oils

Many commercial sprays contain artificial fragrances that can trigger allergies, headaches, or breathing problems. Thankfully you don’t need those to make your home smell amazing. You can create your own natural air spray using essential oils! We will walk you through how to make your own homemade air spray with essential oils. With just a few ingredients, you’ll have a safe and fresh-smelling home in no time. Let’s get started! What you’ll need

To make your DIY air spray, you’ll need the following: A spray bottle : Preferably glass, as essential oils can break down plastic over time

Distilled water : Helps the spray last longer and prevents bacteria

Witch hazel or vodka : Acts as a preservative and helps the oils mix with water

Essential oils of your choice: Lavender, peppermint, lemon, eucalyptus, or any favourite scent These ingredients are easy to find in stores or online. Once you have them, you’re ready to mix your spray. Step-by-step guide Step 1: Choose your scent Pick your favourite essential oils based on the mood you want to create:

Relaxing – Lavender, chamomile, or sandalwood

Energising – Lemon, orange, or peppermint

Refreshing – Eucalyptus, tea tree, or rosemary You can mix two or more oils to create a unique scent blend. For example, lavender and lemon make a great combination for a fresh yet soothing aroma.

Step 2: Mix the ingredients Fill your spray bottle about ¾ full with distilled water.

Add 1-2 tablespoons of witch hazel or vodka. This helps the essential oils blend well with the water.

Add 15-20 drops of your chosen essential oils. You can adjust the amount depending on how strong you want the scent to be. Step 3: Shake well

Close the spray bottle and shake it well to combine all the ingredients. The oils and water will separate over time, so always shake before each use.

Step 4: Test and adjust Spray a little in the air and see if you like the scent strength. If it’s too light, add a few more drops of essential oil. If it’s too strong, dilute it with more water.

Ways to use your homemade air spray You can use your spray in the bedroom, living room, the bathroom, the car or on fabrics like curtains, couches, and rugs for a long-lasting fragrance.