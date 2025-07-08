10 better things to do instead of always being on your phone

We’re all a little too glued to our screens these days; always scrolling, tapping, watching, and refreshing. Before you know it, it’s been three hours and you’ve done absolutely nothing.

But guess what? There’s a whole world outside your screen. And no, we’re not saying you should throw your phone away or disappear into the forest. We’re just saying every once in a while, it’s okay to log off and live.

So if you’re looking to break the scroll-and-scroll-again cycle, here are 10 genuinely fun and refreshing things you can do instead of being on your phone.