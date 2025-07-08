10 better things to do instead of always being on your phone

We’re all a little too glued to our screens these days; always scrolling, tapping, watching, and refreshing. Before you know it, it’s been three hours and you’ve done absolutely nothing.
But guess what? There’s a whole world outside your screen. And no, we’re not saying you should throw your phone away or disappear into the forest. We’re just saying every once in a while, it’s okay to log off and live.
So if you’re looking to break the scroll-and-scroll-again cycle, here are 10 genuinely fun and refreshing things you can do instead of being on your phone.
RECOMMENDED: How to control your internet addiction
1. Read a physical book
Remember books? Paper ones, with that nice smell? Reading helps you escape, reflect, learn, or even just relax. Try Nigerian books from authors like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Oyinkan Braithwaite, or Bolu Babalola if you want something that speaks to you.
2. Journal your thoughts
Instead of venting online, pour it out on paper. Keeping a personal journal can help you make sense of your emotions, track your goals, or even discover new ideas. Plus, no algorithm judges your thoughts or determines your worth.
3. Learn a new skill (offline)
Try cooking a new dish, sewing, drawing, or even learning a language. YouTube might be involved, yes, but the focus is on doing, not scrolling.
READ ALSO: Most profitable skills to learn to earn six figures in 2025
4. Declutter your space
Tidy room, tidy mind. Rearranging your space or finally folding those clothes can be oddly therapeutic. You’ll feel accomplished, and your room will thank you.
5. Go outside for a walk
Take a stroll. Touch grass. Breathe air that hasn’t passed through an air conditioner. Even 10 minutes outside can clear your head and shift your mood.
EXPLORE MORE: 5 things to do every morning before looking at your phone
6. Call someone you haven’t spoken to in a while
Not a text. Not a voice note. An actual phone call. Catching up with an old friend or a family member can feel more satisfying than likes or retweets.
7. Try a tech-free day challenge
Go a whole day (or just a few hours) without your phone. Sounds scary? Try it. You’ll be surprised how freeing it feels.
8. Do something with your hands
Paint. Knit. Make zobo. Fix something that’s broken. Doing something physical helps you reconnect with the real world and feel productive.
9. Practice mindfulness or meditate
Sometimes, we use our phones to distract ourselves from how we feel. Sitting with your thoughts for a few minutes can be powerful. Meditation apps like Headspace or Sadhguru-Yoga & Meditation help, but you can also just sit still and breathe.
10. Play board games or card games with people around you
Remember when we used to play board games like WHOT, Ayo and Ludo with actual humans? Reconnect with those small joys, even if it’s just within your household.
You don’t have to disappear from the internet or become a monk. But giving your brain a break from the constant stream of content is one of the kindest things you can do for yourself.