Rainy Saturday afternoons. Power outages. Christmas celebrations . Sunday afternoons when boredom knocks. If there's something that Nigerians can all gather for at such moments, it's a good game. No one says no to a game that brings smiles, a touch of competition, and reminds us how much fun bonding is. Whether you're in Lagos , Kaduna, or chilling in your village with granny , these Nigerian board and card games are all you need for the ultimate game night. And the cherry on top? They reflect our culture, humour, and good ol' Nigerian gist. So, if you want to spice up family gatherings, parties, or simply cosy nights with friends, here are 11 of the best Nigerian card and board games you should play this year.

1. Three-Word Game

Let's start with a brain teaser. The Three Words Game tasks players in determining the word with just three hints. It's a simple idea but rich in competition, which will have everyone hooked from round one. Suitable for: Family gatherings, children, and adults. Price: ₦7,500, Where To Buy: Shop Gidi Games

2. Na the Matter

Born out of the 2020 Twitter trendiness, Na the Matter is unapologetically Nigerian. It's played in Pidgin English and centres on hilarious, thought-provoking, and sometimes insane arguments regarding social topics, relationships, and current affairs. Everyone gets their say, but only one person can win the bragging rights. Recommended for: Adult game nights, 16+ Price: $19.50, Where To Buy: Shop Nibcard

3. Chiyawa

Chiyawa, named after Nigeria's rich agricultural tradition, exposes players to cattle herding. Your mission? Feed all your animals before other players do. It's a dice game that subtly educates players with soft skills like strategy, negotiation, and communication, without being too serious or dull. Best for: Family game night, kids age 6+ Price: $12, Where To Buy: Shop Nibcard

4. Homia

If you’ve ever dreamt of building your ideal Nigerian home, this one’s for you. Homia lets players create a multicultural, multi-religious household, highlighting the beauty in diversity and inclusion. It’s a memory and pattern recognition game that’s as wholesome as it is fun. Best for: Kids and families looking for a meaningful bonding activity Price: $9, Where To Buy: Shop Nibcard

5. Concentration Concentration

Now this one is for the party animals. Concentration Concentration is a party game that tests your concentration skills but still allows you to have fun. With a maximum of 10 players, each round is sillier than the previous one. It's an attention challenge, but an attention challenge of keeping your cool under pressure. Best for: Parties, youth groups, bridal showers Price: $13, Where To Buy: Shop Nibcard

6. Vibes

Who doesn't love a karaoke session? Vibes is the sing-it-out-loud, yell-it-out-loud party game that turns your night in with friends into a concert. It's the ultimate icebreaker and pick-me-up for any group of music lovers. Best for: Karaoke lovers, music parties Price: ₦7,500, Where To Buy: Shop Gidi Games

7. Whot

Whot has been a staple in almost every house and student hostel since the beginning of time. Easy to master, exasperatingly competitive, and easy to get. It's the kind of game that elicits everyone's inner strategist. Best for: Everyone and anyone Price: ₦1,899, Where To Buy: Shop Jumia

8. Village War: The Battle of 4 Villages

This is not only a board game but a war strategy game with rich Igbo cultural implications. Village War is about taking over the enemy villages, racking up points, and lasting long enough to be declared victor. With elements of resource management, elimination, and the roll of the dice, it's perfect for the challenge-seeker in all of us. Best for: Strategy fans, culture fans Price: $26, Where To Buy: Shop Nibcard

9. Drink O'Clock

This one's for grown-ups. Drink O'Clock is an adult party game with questions that make players laugh, spill their secrets, and drink. Each turn presents a new category or dare, and someone will always be drinking. Best for: 18+, house parties, pre-games Price: ₦7,500, Where To Buy: Shop Gidi Game

10. Just Rhyme

Let the rhyming begin! Just Rhyme is a fun test of how quickly you can think of rhyming words, mixed with charades and some wordplay. You'll be surprised at what people will think of (or get crazy with) when put under the gun. Best for: Kids and adults who love word games Price: $20, Where To Buy: Shop Nibcard

11. Gidi Words

Think of Gidi Words as the Nigerian version of Taboo. You’re tasked with describing popular Nigerian names, cities, foods, and phrases, without using specific keywords. It’s a battle of wit, cultural knowledge, and communication. Best for: Large groups, team bonding, office game day Price: ₦11,000, Where To Buy: Shop Gidi Games