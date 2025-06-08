Things Nigerians abroad miss the most about home

There's no doubt that moving abroad is a dream come true for most Nigerians, especially with the japa syndrome hitting an all time high in recent times. Well, we don't blame anybody for their choice to relocate.

Moving abroad offers you a chance to enjoy all the things you see in foreign movies. But despite the euphoria that comes with relocating, we've found that there are quite a few things that you may still miss outside Nigeria.

Yes, you've probably taken these things for granted all your life, but once you step abroad and spend a few months there, you'll soon begin missing and longing for these things. Here are some of the things Nigerians often miss when living abroad.

Visitation from friends and neighbours

As a country, Nigeria is big on communal living. And well, there's nothing as unique as occasional visits from friends and neighbours. Unfortunately, the moment you step abroad, these visits naturally stop because everybody is minding their business. Over time, this can create a feeling of loneliness, causing you to miss Nigeria so badly.

Owambe parties

Nigerian parties are among the best in the world. They are famous for many things, including foods, fashionable clothes, and family reunions. These parties are a norm in Nigeria because there's always a friend or family member organising a part every weekend.

I mean, where else would we showcase our style and eat some party jollof? But these parties seize the moment you step abroad. Even weddings are mostly a small event attended by close family members abroad.

Lagos bus conductors

I know you're probably thinking already, “why will you miss these annoying conductors?” Well, sorry to burst your bubbles, but most people accept to miss the interesting and memorable scenarios these conductors create during their early morning rush to work.

Abroad, nobody is screaming your destination in a bus to alert you of where they're going. You'd have to figure out where the buses are going yourself or sleep in the bus stop.

The music hits different at home

You can blast Burna Boy and Asake all you want, but there’s something magical about hearing “Buga” on the streets, from your neighbor’s loudspeaker, the okada guy’s phone, and even from a passing church crusade - all in one hour.

In Nigeria, the music isn’t just heard, it’s felt.

The drama-filled Nollywood vibes of everyday life

In Nigeria, there’s never a dull moment. From your keke rider giving unsolicited relationship advice to market women shouting prices like they’re auctioneers - life back home is a whole movie.