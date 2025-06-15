Nigerian men have a reputation. They are stoic, stern, no-nonsense and good providers.

Nigerian fathers, on the other hand, are in a class of their own. You know them by their firm presence, their obsession with academic excellence, and their often hilarious ways of showing love. These are not men of many words, but of loud actions and quiet sacrifices.

Based on family lore, childhood trauma (just small), and fond adulthood nostalgia, here are 6 iconic things Nigerian fathers are known for.

1. If You Fail, Forget Enjoyment

"Your classmate who came first, does he have 2 heads?" If your Nigerian father has not asked you this question once in your life, he is probably from Ghana, lol. Nigerian Fathers and academic excellence are like Siamese twins. If you dared to come home with a report card marked with a red pen or even in extreme cases, anything below first position, your own has finished! He would cancel all the holiday plans, and you dare not think of watching TV.

2. Their Plate of Rice Must Have A Minimum Of Seven Meats

In every Nigerian home, there is a daddy's plate, and the food inside that plate is like daddy just came back from war! The quantity of the food is massive, with an abundance of protein, at least 7 pieces of meat like roundabout, ponmo, goat meat, chicken, shaki all piled high on one plate. Well, to be fair, sometimes they don't finish the food and they offer a piece to the favourite child or anyone around.

3. First In The Car Every Sunday

Sunday morning in a Nigerian home is chaos. Kids are dressing up, mum is applying makeup, and one person can’t find their shoe. But the constant is that Nigerian fathers are the most prompt every Sunday. Maybe because they just bathe and don't bother about anyone else, but once they are dressed, they get into the car and start honking the horn in anger, threatening to leave everyone at home.

4. Less Emotional Vulnerability

Have you ever tried to tell your Nigerian father, "I love you", and he replies with "God bless you"? Nigerian dads may love deeply, but they were raised not to show it. No “I love yous,” maybe a stiff pat on the back during graduation, but somehow, they show love through their presence. By making sure you are fed, paying your school fees, driving you to school, and waiting outside your JAMB centre while you are writing exams. They didn’t say it, but you felt it.

5. Provision Is Priority. Even If That’s All They Offer

To Nigerian dads, provision isn’t just a responsibility; it’s a love language, their pride, and legacy. They make sure the bills are paid, there is food in the house, school fees are sorted, and there is a roof over your head. That’s how many fathers understand and express their role. The downside is that sometimes they feel that providing is enough, and emotional availability becomes secondary. Thankfully, a new generation is starting to balance both.

Honourable Mention

6. They Love Their Daughters More (Lowkey)

A daughter would easily get something from her Nigerian father before a son. Nigerian fathers seem to have an adorable bias towards their daughters. Have you not seen these men crying at their daughter's wedding? Why don't they do the same for their son? With their sons, there’s discipline and pressure, just as Nigerian mothers act towards their 1st daughters.

Nigerian fathers are not perfect. They often get it wrong. But their love, which may be tough, hidden, and wrapped in pride, is real. They carry so much on their shoulders, and still find a way to show up when it counts. So, for showing up and for all the sacrifices, Happy Father’s Day to all the incredible Nigerian fathers out there. We honour you and we love you.