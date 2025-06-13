5 Interesting ways to honour your late father or father figures this Father's Day

Father's Day is not a day dedicated to those whose dads are still around. It is indeed day where we can also remember the men we’ve lost which include fathers, grandfathers, uncles, or mentors who played a fatherly role in our lives and it's only right to honour them. So, if you’re looking for meaningful ways to honour a late father or appreciate a father figure here are some ideas.

1) Make a charity donation in their name

One great way to honour a man who was there for you when you needed it is to give back. You can donate to something he was passionate about while alive. This can be a school, church or even an hospital donation. This act of kindness can echo his generosity for years to come.

2) Cook his favourite meal and share stories

One thing about food? It has a way of bringing back memories and when you share it, you keep those memories alive. To honour your late father or father figure, you can recreate his favourite food and invite family members to join. While eating you all can share your favourite memories of him.

3) Write him a letter

You can also honour your late father or father figure with your words. Write a letter to him updating him on your life or thanking him for everything. This letter can be kept in a journal or read out loud at his graveside or during a quiet moment.

4) Keep his traditions alive

What are those traditions your father kept while he was still alive? Is it insisting on a particular food on Sundays? A particular music at a specific time? Or is it taking everyone out at least once every month? Whatever it is, you can keep those traditions alive as a way to honour him.

5) Create a memory box or scrapbook

Another cool way to honour your late father or father figure is to gather photos, letters, and mementos that remind you of him. You can share these with your children or younger relatives who didn’t get to meet him.Preserving memories is a way of making sure he never truly leaves.