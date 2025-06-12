5 Signs your man will be a great father

Fatherhood involves a whole lot more than getting someone pregnant. It is one journey that requires love, patience, being present, and the ability to be intentional about caring for someone. This is why it is important to have a child with someone who will turn out to be a great dad. So, if you are planning to have a child with your man, here are some signs he will be a great father.

1) He’s patient and calm under pressure

One thing about children? They will test nerves you didn’t even know you had. A man who doesn’t explode at every inconvenience, who takes time to understand before reacting, is already halfway to being an amazing father. If he listens when you’re upset instead of shutting down or yelling and he can stay calm in stressful situations, this is a good sign.

2) He’s great with kids

This is a no-brainer. If he is great with other kids, he is in line to be a good father. Watch how he interacts with children around him such as his nieces, nephews, your friends’ kids, or even strangers' children at a gathering. Being naturally affectionate and patient with children shows emotional maturity.

Father and child sleeping

3) He’s supportive

Fatherhood requires emotional presence. A man who shows up for you during tough conversations, big dreams, and quiet struggles, will likely show up for his child too. This is the kind of man who offers solutions and listens without judgment. He also helps with chores, encourages your goals, all of which are signs of a great father.

4) He talks about the future with you

If your man talks about family life, fatherhood, or how he’d like to raise his kids someday, that’s a green flag. This can also include him wanting to be a better dad than a bad one you guys know or him sharing values he wants to pass on to his kids.

5) He respects and values women

How a man treats women, especially his mother, sisters, and you, says a lot about how he’ll raise his kids. Respectful men are more likely to raise respectful, kind-hearted children. A man who honours women is already setting a strong foundation for fatherhood.