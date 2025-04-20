The rise of remote work in Nigeria - Best cafés & co-working space

Most top cities in Nigeria are known for their bustling nature. People almost never sleep due to the countless official deadlines they have to meet.

There is also an increase in the number of creatives and remote workers, which has created a need for a safe and reliable working environment.

If you fall into this category, you should definitely find co-working spaces in your city. Fortunately, there are many of them spread around major cities.

Some of them offer after-hours activities to make your stay more enjoyable. Ready to find the perfect co-working spaces in your city?

Here's a list of such spaces in four of Nigeria's most popular cities.

Lagos

1. Café One by Sterling: This one's a beautiful café-meets-co-working space concept by Sterling Bank. It has free Wi-Fi, great coffee, and stylish interiors - perfect for remote work.

2. CapitalSquare: with branches in Lekki and Ikoyi, CapitalSquare offers coworking desks, meeting rooms, and a solid internet connection.

3. Art Café, Victoria Island: A cozy café with artistic décor, strong Wi-Fi, and a solid menu. Great for casual work sessions and networking.

4. Workstation, Victoria Island: This one is popular among startups, remote workers, and freelancers. It offers private offices, meeting rooms, and community events to serve different needs. You'll be surprised by the number of things you can do here.

Abuja

1. The Cube Café: Here's Abuja’s answer to a work-friendly café. It offers delicious meals, coffee, Wi-Fi, and an artsy environment.

2. Ventures Park: a premium co-working space with high-speed internet, meeting rooms, and an inspiring atmosphere for entrepreneurs and remote workers.

3. Café Chrysalis: a quiet spot perfect for getting things done, with a menu that includes great pastries and coffee.

Ibadan

1. Bon Hotel Workspaces: one of Ibadan’s best-kept secrets. Clean, modern, with reliable internet and a calm atmosphere that aids detailed thinking and creativity.

2. Mauve 21: This co-working space is ideal for remote workers seeking affordability and a community in Ibadan’s bustling business scene.

Port Harcourt

1. The Roastery: a modern café with fast Wi-Fi and great coffee. Perfect for casual meetings or a focused work session.

2. CNT Africa Hub: An excellent co-working space for creatives, freelancers, and startups, offering community-driven networking opportunities.