Sunday Karimi was born in Egbe, Yagba West Local Government in Kogi State. He rose from a humble engineering background to serve two terms in the House of Representatives and is currently a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Kogi West.

Who Is Sunday Karimi?

Senator Sunday Steve Karimi is a Nigerian politician and engineer by training. He is currently serving as the Senator representing the Kogi West Senatorial District under the All Progressives Congress (APC). He is best known for his legislative work and constituency development projects during the 10th National Assembly.

Profile Summary

Full Name Sunday Steve Karimi Date of Birth / Age 10 March 1962 — (Age 63 as of 2025) State of Origin Kogi State Local Government Area Yagba West LGA Tribe / Ethnicity Okun (part of the Yoruba subgroup) Religion Christian Marital Status Married to Mrs Stellamari Karimi Political Party All Progressives Congress (APC) Current Position Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District Years Active in Politics From 2011 (when he was elected to the House of Reps) till the present Net Worth (Estimated) Not publicly and reliably disclosed — no verified figure found in sources

Early Life and Education

Karimi grew up in a modest environment in Egbe. He attended Titcombe College, Egbe (a mission-established school) for his secondary schooling. After he graduated, he taught Further Mathematics at a secondary school in his area.

He went on to study Production Engineering (or Mechanical/Materials Engineering) at Kwara State College of Technology (later Kwara State Polytechnic / Ilorin) and graduated with distinction in 1979. During his school years, he reportedly excelled academically (distinction), which laid the foundation for his engineering and business career.

Career Before Politics

Before his full-time political career, Karimi was an engineer and entrepreneur. He worked at the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) for around nine years, gaining experience in engineering and industrial operations. He later founded his own company, Atlantic Drilling Fluids Services Ltd., which executed water-project contracts for both state and federal governments.

His business background in engineering and infrastructure gave him practical knowledge of project execution, rural water schemes, and community development, which later informed his political focus.

The key transition to politics occurred when he leveraged his business and technical background, along with his community standing, to contest for public office, leading to his election to the House of Representatives in 2011.

Political Career

Entry into Politics

In 2011, Karimi was elected to the House of Representatives to represent the Yagba East/Yagba West/Mopamuro Federal Constituency of Kogi State. He was re-elected in 2015, making him the first lawmaker from that federal constituency to achieve consecutive terms. Early roles included participating in legislative duties and gaining visibility within his party and constituency.

Major Political Roles

He contested under the APC and was elected as the Senator for Kogi West Senatorial District in February 2023. He succeeded Smart Adeyemi in that seat. Within the Senate, he serves as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Senate Services.

Though he is currently representing the APC, he was associated with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during his tenure in the House of Representatives. Legislative contributions include proposals to amend the Central Bank of Nigeria Act to restrict the CBN Governor and Deputies from partisan politics.

He’s also been part of committees on Finance, Appropriations, Petroleum (Upstream), Banking, etc. In the 2023 senatorial race, Karimi won with approximately 70,184 votes against his opponent’s 51,964 votes, across five of the seven councils in Kogi West.

Achievements and Impact

Among his flagship projects is the construction of a military base in Egbe (Yagba West LGA) to improve regional security.

He facilitated the installation of 75 solar-powered boreholes and rehabilitation of 60 moribund water schemes across Kogi West, valued at ₦1.24 billion.

He introduced a bursary scheme of ₦100 million for 1,000 students across the 85 wards of Kogi West.

He disbursed ₦100 million to 50 women's cooperative groups under his constituency empowerment scheme.

His proposed bills reflect a focus on institutional integrity and a reform-oriented agenda.

Personal Life

He is married to Stellamari Karimi, and they have children. Karimi is publicly portrayed as a diligent and integrity-driven lawmaker, focusing on infrastructure, empowerment, and community development.

Net Worth and Assets

There is no publicly verified estimate of his net worth. However, his known business interests include Atlantic Drilling Fluids Services Ltd., which he founded, and prior employment at DICON, indicating private sector engagement. While he was publicly criticised for remarks about luxury vehicles for senators, no confirmed corruption case has been publicly detailed about him.

Notable Quotes

Senator Karimi, while discussing projects such as the construction of a new military base in Egbe, rural electrification, and water boreholes across Kogi West, positions them as instruments of peace and empowerment rather than mere infrastructure. He said:

We’re not just building infrastructure; we’re building confidence, peace, and prosperity in our communities.

Also, Karimi defended the implementation of local government financial autonomy. He emphasised his belief that legislators must speak up and hold the executive accountable to prevent state interference in local government funds, a stance he described as vital for strengthening grassroots democracy and development.

If we keep quiet, that autonomy will not stand.

Recent News and Updates

In June 2025, Senator Karimi defended the federal government and the National Assembly’s role in the implementation of local government financial autonomy following a Supreme Court judgment.

In July 2025, public commentary highlighted his proactive legislative and constituency performance in the Senate (10th National Assembly), including multiple bills sponsored and community infrastructure delivered.

In 2024, he disbursed ₦100 million to women’s cooperative groups in Kogi West under his empowerment scheme.

Summary

Senator Sunday Steve Karimi has built a profile characterised by technical expertise, community-oriented infrastructure projects, and a reform-minded legislative agenda. For his constituents in Kogi West, he is best known for tangible projects like water schemes, educational bursaries, and a military base.