Titus Zam is a Nigerian politician serving as the Senator for the Benue North-West Senatorial District (Zone B) in the 10th National Assembly. He was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.
Profile Summary (Quick Facts)
Full Name
Titus Tartenger Zam
Date of Birth/Age
01 January 1970 (55 Years old)
State of Origin
Benue State
Local Government Area
Gwer West LGA, Benue State
Religion
Christian (Roman Catholic)
Tribe
Tiv (Benue)
Marital Status
Married with three children
Political Party
All Progressives Congress (APC)
Current Position
Senator for Benue North-West Senatorial District (Since 2023)
Sector
Health, Food Security, Education and Agriculture
District
Benue North West District, Benue
Educational Qualifications
Early Life and Education
Titus Zam was born in Tse-Atoo, Mbakyuran, Gwer West Local Government Area, Benue State, to Zam Numa and Mbahunan Zam. He received his primary education at RCM Primary School Achagh-Naka and his secondary education at Comprehensive Secondary School, Naka, Benue State.
He subsequently attended the School of Basic Studies (SBS) in Makurdi and gained admission to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, where he graduated with a B.Sc. in Political Science and later earned an M.Sc. and a PhD in Political Science.
Career Before the Senate
Zam began his career as a businessman before joining the Benue State Civil Service. He rose to become branch secretary of the Civil Service Union, which he later resigned from to run for public office. From August 2003 to March 2004, he served as the Transition Committee Chairman of the Gwer West Local Government Council before being elected as its Chairman.
In July 2015, Samuel Ortom, the then-Governor of Benue State, appointed him as a Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, a position he held for three years.
Political Career
Entry Into The Senate
In the 2023 election, Titus Zam ran on the APC platform and defeated his former boss, Ortom, scoring 143,151 votes against Ortom’s 106,882 in Benue North-West. He is currently the Senator for Benue North-West in the 10th National Assembly.
Committee Role & Focus
Zam was appointed Chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules & Business. He has sponsored motions and bills on open grazing prohibition and the establishment of ranches, aiming to tackle farmer-herder conflicts and food insecurity in his constituency.
Achievements and Impact
Zam spearheaded legislative action to enforce the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in Benue State to curb insurgency and insecurity.
His electoral victory shocked many, including his former boss, Ortom.
Challenges & Current Developments
Senator Zam faced criticism for alleged poor performance in delivering federal presence and development in his district.
He was summoned by Benue State’s Income and Expenditure Commission and faced petitions from anti-corruption groups on alleged misappropriations during his time as adviser.
Personal Life
Senator Zam is married to Martha Zam, and they are blessed with three children: Samuel, Emmanuel and Daniel. He was awarded a chieftaincy title, “Bar U Gboko” (Salt of Gboko) by the Gboko Area Traditional Council.
Recent News and Updates
On December 26, 2024, Zam made a public remark that President Bola Tinubu “met a terrible situation” when he assumed office and praised the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development as a response to farmer-herder conflict.
In November 2024, Benue’s Commission of Inquiry issued a fresh summons to Sen. Zam over his tenure as Special Adviser in ongoing accountability proceedings.
Senator Titus Zam’s journey - from businessman turned politician to Senate leadership - marks him as a significant figure in Benue State. With a clear focus on health, agriculture, food security, and education, his emergence shows how local leaders can become important at the national level.
