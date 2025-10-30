Titus Zam is a Nigerian politician serving as the Senator for the Benue North-West Senatorial District (Zone B) in the 10th National Assembly. He was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Profile Summary (Quick Facts)

Full Name Titus Tartenger Zam Date of Birth/Age 01 January 1970 (55 Years old) State of Origin Benue State Local Government Area Gwer West LGA, Benue State Religion Christian (Roman Catholic) Tribe Tiv (Benue) Marital Status Married with three children Political Party All Progressives Congress (APC) Current Position Senator for Benue North-West Senatorial District (Since 2023) Sector Health, Food Security, Education and Agriculture District Benue North West District, Benue Educational Qualifications Bachelor’s degree in Political Science (Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria)

MSc in Political Science (Benue State University)

PhD in Political Science

Early Life and Education

Titus Zam was born in Tse-Atoo, Mbakyuran, Gwer West Local Government Area, Benue State, to Zam Numa and Mbahunan Zam. He received his primary education at RCM Primary School Achagh-Naka and his secondary education at Comprehensive Secondary School, Naka, Benue State.

He subsequently attended the School of Basic Studies (SBS) in Makurdi and gained admission to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, where he graduated with a B.Sc. in Political Science and later earned an M.Sc. and a PhD in Political Science.

Career Before the Senate

Zam began his career as a businessman before joining the Benue State Civil Service. He rose to become branch secretary of the Civil Service Union, which he later resigned from to run for public office. From August 2003 to March 2004, he served as the Transition Committee Chairman of the Gwer West Local Government Council before being elected as its Chairman.

In July 2015, Samuel Ortom, the then-Governor of Benue State, appointed him as a Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, a position he held for three years.

Political Career

Entry Into The Senate

In the 2023 election, Titus Zam ran on the APC platform and defeated his former boss, Ortom, scoring 143,151 votes against Ortom’s 106,882 in Benue North-West. He is currently the Senator for Benue North-West in the 10th National Assembly.

Committee Role & Focus

Zam was appointed Chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules & Business. He has sponsored motions and bills on open grazing prohibition and the establishment of ranches, aiming to tackle farmer-herder conflicts and food insecurity in his constituency.

Achievements and Impact

Zam spearheaded legislative action to enforce the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law in Benue State to curb insurgency and insecurity.



His electoral victory shocked many , including his former boss, Ortom.

Challenges & Current Developments

Personal Life

Senator Zam is married to Martha Zam, and they are blessed with three children: Samuel, Emmanuel and Daniel. He was awarded a chieftaincy title, “Bar U Gboko” (Salt of Gboko) by the Gboko Area Traditional Council.

Recent News and Updates

On December 26, 2024, Zam made a public remark that President Bola Tinubu “met a terrible situation” when he assumed office and praised the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development as a response to farmer-herder conflict.

In November 2024, Benue’s Commission of Inquiry issued a fresh summons to Sen. Zam over his tenure as Special Adviser in ongoing accountability proceedings.