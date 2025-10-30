Pulse logo
Who is Titus Zam? The Politician Who Returned to Defeat His Boss

30 October 2025 at 08:31
Zam’s journey from business to becoming a lawmaker illustrates the possibility of change in Nigeria’s political landscape.
Titus Zam is serving as the Senator for the Benue North-West Senatorial District (Zone B) in the 10th National Assembly.
Titus Zam is a Nigerian politician serving as the Senator for the Benue North-West Senatorial District (Zone B) in the 10th National Assembly. He was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Profile Summary (Quick Facts)

Full Name

Titus Tartenger Zam

Date of Birth/Age

01 January 1970 (55 Years old)

State of Origin

Benue State

Local Government Area

Gwer West LGA, Benue State

Religion

Christian (Roman Catholic)

Tribe

Tiv (Benue)

Marital Status

Married with three children

Political Party

All Progressives Congress (APC)

Current Position

Senator for Benue North-West Senatorial District (Since 2023)

Sector 

Health, Food Security, Education and Agriculture

District

Benue North West District, Benue

Educational Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Political Science (Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria)

  • MSc in Political Science (Benue State University)

  • PhD in Political Science

Early Life and Education

Titus Zam was born in Tse-Atoo, Mbakyuran, Gwer West Local Government Area, Benue State, to Zam Numa and Mbahunan Zam. He received his primary education at RCM Primary School Achagh-Naka and his secondary education at Comprehensive Secondary School, Naka, Benue State.

He subsequently attended the School of Basic Studies (SBS) in Makurdi and gained admission to Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, where he graduated with a B.Sc. in Political Science and later earned an M.Sc. and a PhD in Political Science.

Career Before the Senate

Zam began his career as a businessman before joining the Benue State Civil Service. He rose to become branch secretary of the Civil Service Union, which he later resigned from to run for public office. From August 2003 to March 2004, he served as the Transition Committee Chairman of the Gwer West Local Government Council before being elected as its Chairman.

In July 2015, Samuel Ortom, the then-Governor of Benue State, appointed him as a Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, a position he held for three years.

Political Career

Entry Into The Senate

In the 2023 election, Titus Zam ran on the APC platform and defeated his former boss, Ortom, scoring 143,151 votes against Ortom’s 106,882 in Benue North-West. He is currently the Senator for Benue North-West in the 10th National Assembly.

Committee Role & Focus

Zam was appointed Chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules & Business. He has sponsored motions and bills on open grazing prohibition and the establishment of ranches, aiming to tackle farmer-herder conflicts and food insecurity in his constituency.

Personal Life

Senator Zam is married to Martha Zam, and they are blessed with three children: Samuel, Emmanuel and Daniel. He was awarded a chieftaincy title, “Bar U Gboko” (Salt of Gboko) by the Gboko Area Traditional Council.

Senator Titus Zam’s journey - from businessman turned politician to Senate leadership - marks him as a significant figure in Benue State. With a clear focus on health, agriculture, food security, and education, his emergence shows how local leaders can become important at the national level. 

