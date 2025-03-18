Pulse logo
Which state has the highest number of schools in Nigeria?

18 March 2025 at 13:17
Which state has the highest number of schools in Nigeria? [Premium Times Nigeria]

The state that holds the title for having the most schools in Nigeria is Lagos State.

Lagos is not only the commercial hub of Nigeria, with a booming population but also the largest city in West Africa. Lagos boasts an impressive number of primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions.

Schools in Lagos State

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the educational landscape of Lagos State is as follows:

  • Primary Schools: Lagos State has 1,189 primary schools as of the latest records.

  • Secondary Schools: The state is home to 1,146 secondary schools.

  • Tertiary Institutions: Lagos State also boasts a number of universities and higher institutions. There are 12 tertiary institutions, including public and private universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Factors Contributing to Lagos State's High Number of Schools

  1. Population Density: With an estimated population of over 20 million people, Lagos has a large number of children, teenagers, and adults in need of educational facilities. This high population density is a significant driver behind the demand for more schools.

  2. Urbanization: As a commercial hub, Lagos attracts people from all parts of Nigeria and even other countries, leading to an increase in both residential and educational infrastructure. New settlements and localities continuously sprout in Lagos, necessitating more schools to serve residents.

Here’s a list of some notable schools across different levels in Lagos State:

Primary Schools:

  • Corona School – Various locations in Lagos

  • Lekki British International School – Lekki

  • Chrisland School – Ikeja, Victoria Island, and Lekki

  • St. Saviours School – Ikoyi

  • British International School – Victoria Island

  • Rainbow College – Lagos Mainland and Lekki

  • Penchriss School – Victoria Island

  • The Learning Place – Lekki

  • Lagos Preparatory and Secondary School – Ikoyi

Secondary Schools:

  • Lagos State Model College – Kankon, Badore

  • Bishop Howells Memorial School – Surulere

  • Atlantic Hall – Poka, Epe

  • Queens College – Yaba

  • International School Lagos – University of Lagos

  • The American International School Lagos – Victoria Island

  • Green Springs School – Anthony and Lekki

  • St. Gregory's College – Obalende

  • Aquinas College – Surulere

  • Doregos Private Academy – Ipaja

  • Loyola Jesuit College – Ikeja

  • The Ambassadors College – Ota

  • Igbobi College – Yaba

  • Day Waterman College – Ikoyi

Tertiary Institutions:

  • University of Lagos (UNILAG) – Akoka

  • Lagos State University (LASU) – Ojo

  • Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) – Yaba

  • Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) – Ikorodu

  • Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka

  • Pan-Atlantic University – Lekki

  • Lagos Business School – Lekki

  • American University of Nigeria (AUN) – Victoria Island

  • School of Nursing and Midwifery, Lagos – Yaba

  • National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) – Victoria Island

  • University of Science and Technology, Lagos (USTL) – Lekki

