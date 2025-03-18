Which state has the highest number of schools in Nigeria?

The state that holds the title for having the most schools in Nigeria is Lagos State.
Lagos is not only the commercial hub of Nigeria, with a booming population but also the largest city in West Africa. Lagos boasts an impressive number of primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions.
ALSO READ: Nigeria's most expensive secondary school—₦49m in school fees!
Schools in Lagos State
According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the educational landscape of Lagos State is as follows:
Primary Schools: Lagos State has 1,189 primary schools as of the latest records.
Secondary Schools: The state is home to 1,146 secondary schools.
Tertiary Institutions: Lagos State also boasts a number of universities and higher institutions. There are 12 tertiary institutions, including public and private universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.
Factors Contributing to Lagos State's High Number of Schools
Population Density: With an estimated population of over 20 million people, Lagos has a large number of children, teenagers, and adults in need of educational facilities. This high population density is a significant driver behind the demand for more schools.
Urbanization: As a commercial hub, Lagos attracts people from all parts of Nigeria and even other countries, leading to an increase in both residential and educational infrastructure. New settlements and localities continuously sprout in Lagos, necessitating more schools to serve residents.
ALSO READ: The most expensive primary school in Nigeria where they pay ₦30m for tuition
Here’s a list of some notable schools across different levels in Lagos State:
Primary Schools:
Corona School – Various locations in Lagos
Lekki British International School – Lekki
Chrisland School – Ikeja, Victoria Island, and Lekki
St. Saviours School – Ikoyi
British International School – Victoria Island
Rainbow College – Lagos Mainland and Lekki
Penchriss School – Victoria Island
The Learning Place – Lekki
Lagos Preparatory and Secondary School – Ikoyi
Secondary Schools:
Lagos State Model College – Kankon, Badore
Bishop Howells Memorial School – Surulere
Atlantic Hall – Poka, Epe
Queens College – Yaba
International School Lagos – University of Lagos
The American International School Lagos – Victoria Island
Green Springs School – Anthony and Lekki
St. Gregory's College – Obalende
Aquinas College – Surulere
Doregos Private Academy – Ipaja
Loyola Jesuit College – Ikeja
The Ambassadors College – Ota
Igbobi College – Yaba
Day Waterman College – Ikoyi
Tertiary Institutions:
University of Lagos (UNILAG) – Akoka
Lagos State University (LASU) – Ojo
Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) – Yaba
Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) – Ikorodu
Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka
Pan-Atlantic University – Lekki
Lagos Business School – Lekki
American University of Nigeria (AUN) – Victoria Island
School of Nursing and Midwifery, Lagos – Yaba
National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) – Victoria Island
University of Science and Technology, Lagos (USTL) – Lekki
ALSO READ: You need a minimum of ₦47million for a master’s programme in Canada