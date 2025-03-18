Which state has the highest number of schools in Nigeria?

The state that holds the title for having the most schools in Nigeria is Lagos State.

Lagos is not only the commercial hub of Nigeria, with a booming population but also the largest city in West Africa. Lagos boasts an impressive number of primary, secondary, and tertiary institutions.

Schools in Lagos State

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the educational landscape of Lagos State is as follows:

Primary Schools : Lagos State has 1,189 primary schools as of the latest records.

Secondary Schools : The state is home to 1,146 secondary schools.

Tertiary Institutions: Lagos State also boasts a number of universities and higher institutions. There are 12 tertiary institutions, including public and private universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Factors Contributing to Lagos State's High Number of Schools

Population Density: With an estimated population of over 20 million people, Lagos has a large number of children, teenagers, and adults in need of educational facilities. This high population density is a significant driver behind the demand for more schools. Urbanization: As a commercial hub, Lagos attracts people from all parts of Nigeria and even other countries, leading to an increase in both residential and educational infrastructure. New settlements and localities continuously sprout in Lagos, necessitating more schools to serve residents.

Here’s a list of some notable schools across different levels in Lagos State:

Primary Schools:

Corona School – Various locations in Lagos

Lekki British International School – Lekki

Chrisland School – Ikeja, Victoria Island, and Lekki

St. Saviours School – Ikoyi

British International School – Victoria Island

Rainbow College – Lagos Mainland and Lekki

Penchriss School – Victoria Island

The Learning Place – Lekki

Lagos Preparatory and Secondary School – Ikoyi

Secondary Schools:

Lagos State Model College – Kankon, Badore

Bishop Howells Memorial School – Surulere

Atlantic Hall – Poka, Epe

Queens College – Yaba

International School Lagos – University of Lagos

The American International School Lagos – Victoria Island

Green Springs School – Anthony and Lekki

St. Gregory's College – Obalende

Aquinas College – Surulere

Doregos Private Academy – Ipaja

Loyola Jesuit College – Ikeja

The Ambassadors College – Ota

Igbobi College – Yaba

Day Waterman College – Ikoyi

Tertiary Institutions: