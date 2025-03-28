5 signs your boyfriend is catching feelings for his female friend

It’s normal for partners to have close friends of the opposite sex, but when that friendship starts to feel a little... off, you can’t help but get suspicious.

It’s tricky because, on one hand, you trust your boyfriend. On the other hand, when you see them laughing together a little too much or hear him mentioning her more often than usual, you can’t help but overthink.

Fact is, guys can form deep bonds with their female friends, too deep, sometimes. The signs are subtle at first, but before you know it, you might be left wondering if he’s catching feelings for her.

So, how do you tell? Let’s talk about the most common signs that could suggest your boyfriend is developing feelings for his female friend.

1. He talks about her nonstop

One of the first red flags is when your boyfriend suddenly starts talking about his female friend all the time. When you notice that every conversation somehow circles back to her, that’s a sign something could be up. If you’re hearing more about her than you are about your own plans, there might be more to it.

2. He prioritises her over you It happens subtly at first. Maybe it’s a group hangout where he’s paying extra attention to her, or perhaps he cancels plans with you to help her out.

If he’s constantly putting her needs above yours, especially in moments when it’s clear you need his attention, that’s a classic sign. Your boyfriend should be able to balance his time and energy between you and his friends, not let one person dominate his priorities.

3. He gets jealous or protective

Let’s say another guy shows interest in his female friend. You might notice that your boyfriend isn’t as chill as he usually is. He might become overly protective or a little too territorial about her.

The jealousy could be subtle, like trying to make sure he’s the one taking care of her, or more obvious, like commenting negatively on her other male friends. If this is happening, it could be a sign that he’s developed feelings deeper than friendship.

4. He’s super touchy with her If your boyfriend is becoming overly physical with his female friend, more so than he is with you, that’s a major red flag. It could be something as innocent as a lot of hugs or playful touches, but don’t be naive.

If he’s touching her in ways that go beyond a normal friendship, call him out. It indicates that he’s feeling something more, and you wouldn’t want to be on the receiving end when he switches teams. 5. He starts acting differently toward you You might find that your boyfriend is suddenly distant, distracted, or less affectionate toward you. While it could just be a phase, sometimes it happens when a guy starts developing feelings for someone else.

If he’s less engaged in conversations, forgets important dates, or just seems emotionally absent when he’s around you, his attention has shifted to his female friend.

What to do

Address the issue head-on in a calm and honest conversation. You have every right to ask questions and protect your emotional well-being.

Trust your instincts, and don't be afraid to have the tough talks. If you find that your suspicions were right all along, don’t stick around.