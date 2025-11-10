Shakara Festival Set to Redefine 'Detty December' with Groundbreaking Four-Day Music and Culture Experience in Lagos

Shakara Festival is poised to become the ultimate destination for the annual 'Detty December' pilgrimage, expecting to host 20,000 attendees daily, from diasporans returning home to music lovers across the African continent. The festival promises a quintessential contemporary African experience, showcasing the vibrant style, sounds, and tastes of Nigeria.

Lagos is set to host its first-of-a-kind outdoor multi-day music festival, Shakara Festival , from Thursday, December 18th to Sunday, December 21st, 2025. The groundbreaking event will take place at Nautica Beach Resort, Lekki, Lagos , offering a four-day immersive celebration of music, culture, and lifestyle designed to take African music to the world.

During the day, attendees will engage with thought-provoking panel discussions featuring industry leaders on the music business, the creative economy, and more. The Shakara festival grounds will be a dynamic marketplace, called Shakara Junction, with a curated selection of vendors and artisans offering unique food, fashion, and crafts. The afternoons will pulsate with live performances from a diverse lineup of established and rising stars across genres including Afrobeats, Alternative, Soul, Gospel, Alté, and Afro-Fusion.

As the sun sets, the energy will transition to Shakara Afterdark, a series of exclusive parties that will keep the celebration going into the early hours of the morning, with collaborations from some of Lagos’ most loved raves and parties.

"We wanted to build something that was truly groundbreaking for the Nigerian music scene," stated Godson Oriaku, CEO & Founder of Shakara Festival. "Shakara is about authentic expression and creating a space where different sounds and people can connect. From soul and gospel to the grittiest Alté, we are unifying Africa’s diverse musical landscape in one massive celebration."

An impressive array of established and up and coming musical talents set to perform at the groundbreaking Shakara Festival will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Shakara Festival is more than just a music event; it's a pioneering movement," said Abiola Francesca Dacosta-Ajayi, Founding Partner of Shakara Festival. "We are creating a world-class platform to celebrate the richness of our culture and the incredible talent that Africa possesses. This festival is our gift to Lagos and a bold statement to the world about the power and influence of our creative spirit."

Tickets and festival information will be available on the official Shakara Festival website https://shakarafestival.com/ and social media channels IG: @theshakarafestival TikTok and X