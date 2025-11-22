“Readiness Is Not a Destination”: Bella Disu’s Tedx Talk Invites Us to Confront Hesitation and Begin

Bella Disu’s TEDx Ikoyi talk, “Say Yes Now: Why Readiness is a Myth,” is resonating widely for its clarity and emotional honesty – not because it targets one group, but because it speaks to something universal: we hesitate at the very moment we need to move. In the talk, she reflects on the quiet weight of waiting – the belief that one more milestone, one more qualification, or one perfect condition is needed before taking a step. Psychologists call this destination addiction: the belief that readiness lies somewhere ahead instead of here and now.

Disu shared her own turning point at 38, when she finally met her “whole self” – the creative, the changemaker, the lifelong learner — not through perfect preparation, but through a simple act of courage: deciding to stop walking within the same walls.

One of the most powerful lines in the talk underscores the ripple effect of choosing courage: “Saying yes never ends with you… each yes becomes a light for someone else.” Her message is both simple and liberating: • Readiness is not found in advance — it is formed in motion. • Growth begins not when we feel prepared, but when we choose to begin.