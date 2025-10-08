Legend Extra Stout x Mainland BlockParty Shut Down Lagos with Adekunle Gold’s Electrifying Fuji Street Carnival

In celebration of his sixth studio album, Fuji, award-winning singer and songwriter, Adekunle Gold, hosted a legendary street carnival that lit up the heart of Lagos Island. At the center of this momentous celebration of music, culture, and artistry was Legend Extra Stout, Nigeria’s original full-brewed stout, in partnership with Mainland BlockParty, to deliver a truly unforgettable experience; one that refreshed guests and fuelled the night’s bold energy with its unmistakably rich taste.

Fans turned out in droves for the singer they fondly call “Big Fish”, a sobriquet now used interchangeably with Adekunle Gold himself, and if there’s one thing that defines Lagos, it’s the city’s unmatched love for music and culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

With premium refreshment flowing courtesy of Legend Extra Stout, the atmosphere was electric. Cups were raised high as AG took the crowd on a journey through his discography: from the nostalgic rhythms of “Pick Up” and “Orente” to the introspective “Ire”, and the chart-topping energy of “High.” Every lyric, every note, echoed through Broad Street as thousands sang along in unison, soaking in the night’s bold spirit.

The energy reached new heights when rapper and singer Zlatan stormed the stage, electrifying the crowd with his monster hits including “Cash App,” “Hallelu,” and “Ale Yi.” Rising artist Tml Vibes also thrilled the audience with his performance, adding another layer of excitement to the already unforgettable night.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the night’s most powerful highlights came as Adekunle Gold paid homage to the genre that inspired his latest project, Fuji. Throughout the carnival, AG brought out Fuji music legends Saheed Osupa, Taye Currency, and Obesere during different sets, each taking the stage to perform their timeless hits. Their individual appearances sparked waves of nostalgia and excitement, uniting generations through sound and reaffirming the deep roots of Nigerian street music in the heart of Lagos Island.

As a special treat to fans and music lovers, AG performed songs off Fuji, the very album that inspired the night’s celebration including “Bobo,” “Don Corleone,” “Attack,” and “Only God Can Save Me.” From the first chord, the crowd was captivated, singing along to every new rhythm as if they’d known the lyrics for years. The reception was electric: a mix of awe, nostalgia, and pure Lagos energy as Adekunle Gold proved once again why he remains one of Nigeria’s most dynamic performers.

At the heart of it all stood Legend Extra Stout, fueling the celebration with its unmistakably rich, full-brewed taste. The iconic Legend Bar became a hub of excitement, where guests paused between performances to cool off, connect, and raise their glasses to bold moments. With every pour, the brand reaffirmed its place as the ultimate companion for those who live and celebrate life on their own terms.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the night drew to a close, fans chanted, mirroring the energy that had pulsed through Broad Street all evening. What began as a celebration of Adekunle Gold’s artistry evolved into a full-blown cultural moment. With music, laughter, and the smooth taste of Legend Extra Stout uniting thousands, the Legend x Adekunle Gold Street Carnival will be remembered as a declaration that boldness, originality, and celebration will always have a home in Lagos.