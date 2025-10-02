Wizard Chan is one of those artists you turn to when you crave something deeper. That's what you get from a blend of Afro-Teme, reggae, hip-hop, Afropop, and soul rooted deeply in his Nigerian heritage. I had always respected his work, but I’d never seen him live until Tuesday night, September 30, 2025.

From the ticketing chaos to the endless string of upcoming acts, to the moment the masquerade took over the stage, the night was an experience worth unraveling. And judging by what fans have been saying online, I wasn’t the only one who left feeling like I’d witnessed something rare.

Arrival and First Impressions

From my experience with Lagos events, I knew I had to show up a few hours later than the publicised time. I joined the queue to confirm my name on a guest list. The process was slow, manual, and stressful. Once past security, I entered a hall split into two levels: a reserved downstairs seating area and a gallery upstairs. Some people without table reservations stood at the edges of the floor, trying to catch a better view. The space was intimate, with the stage centrally placed and ambient lighting casting shadows. The hum of agency, music industry folks, and fans mixed in the air, and the energy bristled.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporting Acts: Setting the Tone a Little Too Much

Before Wizard Chan, there were several opening acts, an endless string of them. I counted four female performers whose sets impressed me with strong vocals, stage presence, and originality. Each act seemed to build anticipation rather than overshadow the headline. Some were soulful, some energetic, but each act was a spark in the buildup. However, the wait stretched despite the variety, and the audience became restless.

Let The Spirit (Wizard Chan) Take Over

After roughly three hours of waiting, Wizard Chan made his entrance around 11 PM with his band. But the show didn’t begin until past midnight as the supporting acts continued taking turns to perform, allowing tension and expectation to build. The moment he stepped on stage, the room shifted. You could feel that spiritual charge. He opened with “In My Defence” from his latest album, Healers Chapel.

Then, he journeyed through fan favourites like “Oliver”, “Big Masquerade (Opu Owu)”, and “Amen (God My Dealer)”. The highlight: his masquerade moment, where a dancing masquerade figure moved among the crowd. It felt ritualistic, deeply cultural. The set lasted about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Every song carried weight. The crowd often swayed, their eyes closed, hands raised, as if in a chant. I wasn't left out of these moments. This wasn’t just a performance; it was communion. It was also lovely to see some of his industry friends (Joeboy, Laycon, Dandizzy, Llona) come out to support him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Organisational Strengths and Weaknesses

What worked? The hall’s layout, lighting design, and proximity of the stage to the audience ensured that everyone could fully feel the experience.

The lineup, especially the female acts, felt enough rather than filler. What didn’t? The guest list verification was inefficient.

The delay before Wizard Chan’s set was long. Some attendees without reservations were left standing too long.

Additionally, ticketing details and communication were inconsistent.

Do I Want to See a Wizard Chan Live Performance Again?

Yes and in the front row. That night wasn’t just a concert; it was a statement. Wizard Chan’s fusion of genres, his spiritual leanings, and his connection with his audience revealed an artist unafraid to ignore trends. However, it also highlighted how events in Lagos continue to struggle with logistics. If organisers learn and refine, performances like these could become smoother, more respectful to both artist and audience. As for me, I left feeling that I had witnessed something rare: a musical altar where artistry, culture, and audience connected.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Others Think

It wasn’t just me who felt the night was special. The atmosphere at Hard Rock Café carried an energy you couldn’t ignore, and fans wasted no time sharing their experiences online. From clips of the masquerade moment to unfiltered takes on the long wait before Wizard Chan came on stage, social media was buzzing with reactions. Here are some posts that captured the spirit of the night: