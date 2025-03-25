Today, we are reminded of the immense strength and patience required to complete this sacred month. Ramadan is a time of self-discipline, perseverance, and reliance on Allah, and as we continue our fasts, it is crucial to seek His strength and patience.

Today, let us focus on invoking Allah’s help to endure the final days of Ramadan with grace, patience, and spiritual strength. It is a time to strengthen our resolve, reflect on the lessons of patience learned throughout this journey, and continue seeking Allah’s mercy and blessings.

Ramadan day 26 prayers

A powerful prayer for today focuses on seeking strength, patience, and perseverance: "O Allah, grant me the strength to continue my fast with patience and sincerity. Help me remain steadfast in my worship and keep my heart focused on You. Grant me the ability to endure with grace and ease and to complete this blessed month with dedication and devotion. Ameen."

Dua of the day

Dua is a way to ask Allah for strength and support in difficult times. Here is a meaningful dua for the 26th day of Ramadan: "اللَّهُمَّ اجْعَلْنِي فِيهِ مِنَ الصَّابِرِينَ وَالْقَانِتِينَ لَكَ وَمِنْ عِبَادِكَ الْمُحْسِنِينَ، وَفِي آخِرَتِهِ وَجَعَلْنِي مِنَ الَّذِينَ فَازُوا بِجَنَّتِكَ وَرَحْمَتِكَ." "O Allah, make me among those who are patient and devoted in worship. Guide me to do good deeds, and grant me success in this world and the Hereafter. Make me one of those who attain Your mercy and Your paradise. Ameen."

Hadith of the Day

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasised the value of patience, especially during Ramadan: "Fasting is a shield, and when one of you is fasting, he should not act in an obscene or ignorant manner. If someone fights or abuses him, let him say: ‘I am fasting.’" – (Sahih al-Bukhari 1894) This hadith reminds us that fasting is not just about abstaining from food and drink; it is also about maintaining patience, controlling our emotions, and staying committed to our worship. It teaches us to remain calm and composed, especially when facing challenges or difficulties.

Ramadan day 26 quotes

Let these reflections inspire you and strengthen your faith as you continue your Ramadan journey: Quranic reflection:

"And Allah loves the patient." – (Quran 3:146)

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH):

"Whoever is patient, Allah will grant him patience, and no one is granted a gift better and more generous than patience." – (Sahih al-Bukhari 1469)

Islamic scholar:

"Patience is not the ability to wait, but the ability to keep a good attitude while waiting." – Imam Ash-Shafi’i

As we continue fasting and worshipping during this blessed month, let us keep in mind the importance of patience and strength in our journey. Ramadan teaches us to endure, stay focused on our goals, and rely on Allah’s guidance and mercy.

May Allah grant us the strength to complete our fasts with patience and perseverance and shower us with His mercy and blessings. Ameen.

Day 27 Tahajjud (Qiyamul Layl)

Tahajjud is a powerful prayer that brings immense spiritual benefits, especially in the last ten days of Ramadan. It is a time when Allah’s mercy and blessings descend, and our supplications are answered.

Allah reminds us of the importance of seeking His mercy during the night in Surah Al-Isra (17:79):

"And rise from sleep for prayer in the night, as an additional prayer for you; it may be that your Lord will raise you to a praiseworthy position."

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: "The closest that a servant comes to his Lord is during the last third of the night. If you can be among those who remember Allah at that time, then do so." – (Sunan At-Tirmidhi 3579) As we approach the final days of Ramadan, let us commit to performing Tahajjud on Day 27 and seek Allah’s forgiveness, mercy, and blessings.

May Allah grant us the strength to wake up for Tahajjud and accept our prayers. Ameen.