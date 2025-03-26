The Silent Killer: How generator fumes are wiping out families in Nigeria

Generator fumes, rich in carbon monoxide (CO), have been responsible for numerous tragic deaths across the country.

In Nigeria, power supply is unreliable, so generators have become a necessity for many households. However, these machines can also be silent killers. A man and his lover were found dead in their room. The night before, they had taken their power generator into the passage close to their room, letting it run overnight.

By morning, their co-tenants noticed the couple had not stepped out. They forced the door open and found their lifeless bodies. This is not an isolated incident. Generator fumes have wiped out entire families, snatching lives in their sleep.

There was the case of two brothers and three friends who were found dead under mysterious circumstances. Rumors spread like wildfire and people blamed the girlfriend, claiming she poisoned them with pepper soup. A later investigation revealed that they died from generator fumes.

These deaths even look like spiritual attacks because how do you explain finding an entire family dead, with no sign of struggle? The answer is carbon monoxide poisoning.

How Generator Fumes Kill

Generators produce carbon monoxide (CO), a deadly, invisible, and odourless gas. When inhaled, CO replaces oxygen in the bloodstream, suffocating the body from the inside out.

What Happens to the Body?

Within Minutes : CO begins to enter the bloodstream, blocking oxygen from reaching vital organs.

Headaches and Weakness : Victims may feel dizzy, nauseous, and confused.

Loss of Consciousness : As oxygen levels drop, they pass out, never to wake up again.

Death: If exposure continues, the brain and heart shut down. No struggle. No warning.

How Long Does It Take to Die from Generator Fumes?

High concentration in an enclosed space : 5–10 minutes to unconsciousness, death in under an hour.

Moderate concentration : Symptoms in 30 minutes, death within 1–2 hours.

Low but prolonged exposure: Several hours before symptoms become fatal.

How to Stay Safe

Never use a generator indoors or in enclosed spaces (including balconies, kitchens, or corridors).

Keep generators at least 20 feet away from your home, with the exhaust facing away.

Ensure proper ventilation when using a generator.

Never sleep in a room with a running generator nearby.

Know the symptoms of CO poisoning: headache, dizziness, nausea, confusion, and weakness. If you feel any of these, leave the area immediately and seek medical help.

Educating ourselves and others on the dangers of generator fumes is critical to preventing needless deaths. Stay informed. Stay safe. Share this knowledge. It could save lives.