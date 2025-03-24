3 Reasons gold is prohibited for Muslim men and allowed for women

Gold has long been valued for its beauty and wealth, yet in Islam, its use is not the same for everyone. Muslim men are prohibited from wearing gold, while women are permitted to adorn themselves with it.

This distinction often raises questions, especially for those unfamiliar with the religious teachings behind the ruling. The prohibition of gold for men is based on Islamic teachings found in the Qur’an and Hadith, offering wisdom beyond material value.

Here are three key reasons why gold is forbidden for Muslim men but allowed for women.

1. Religious Guidance and the Prophet’s Teachings

One of the primary reasons gold is forbidden for men stems from the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Authentic hadiths indicate that he prohibited men from wearing gold. In a well-known narration, the Prophet (PBUH) held gold and silk in his hands and declared:

These two are haram (forbidden) for the males of my Ummah but halal (permissible) for their females.(Sunan Ibn Majah, 3595)

The wisdom behind this ruling is that men in Islam are encouraged to maintain modesty and simplicity. Wearing gold can be seen as a form of extravagance, which contradicts the Islamic principle of humility for men.

2. Avoiding Materialism and Arrogance

Islam encourages men to focus on their responsibilities, including leadership, provision, and protection of their families. Wearing gold, a symbol of wealth and status, may lead to arrogance or a materialistic mindset. The religion discourages anything that could foster pride, vanity, or excessive attachment to worldly possessions.

For women, however, gold is considered an adornment and a form of financial security. In many Muslim cultures, gold jewellery is a traditional form of wealth given to brides, ensuring they have assets of their own. Unlike men, women are not required to be providers, making gold a permissible and beneficial possession for them.

3. Health and Scientific Considerations

Some Islamic scholars and researchers have explored scientific reasons behind the prohibition of gold for men. Studies suggest that wearing gold may have certain health implications for men due to its interaction with the body.

Some reports indicate that prolonged exposure to gold could increase certain elements in the bloodstream, potentially affecting male hormones. While scientific research on this is ongoing, it serves as a potential wisdom behind the ruling.

For women, however, wearing gold does not have the same effects. Women’s physiology is different from men’s, and there is no evidence that gold negatively impacts their health. This further supports the idea that Islamic rulings are deeply rooted in wisdom that benefits both genders in different ways.

The prohibition of gold for men in Islam is not arbitrary but based on religious teachings, moral values, and even potential scientific reasoning. Islam encourages men to live with humility, avoid extravagance, and focus on their responsibilities.