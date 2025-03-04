11 Ramadan Gifts Basket Ideas To Get Your Muslim Friends

Ramadan is considered a holy month during which Muslims fast following the commandment of Almighty Allah in the Quran. During this special time of the year, they strive to maximise the rewards of their good deeds through sadaqah(charity), which is why gifting becomes so important.

Whether you’re a Muslim or have them as friends, Ramadan is a perfect time to appreciate them and share in their reward. What better way to do this than with gift baskets? They are thoughtful, practical, and customisable.

Here, we’ve curated a list of thoughtful gift ideas you can give your Muslim friends this Ramadan.

1. Dates and Fruits Basket

Dates are significant in Islam, as they were the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) preferred way to break his fast. They provide a natural energy boost and essential nutrients after a long day of fasting. You can also add other fruits like Almonds, cashews, watermelons, pineapples, apples, oranges, and any other fruit you choose.

Price: ₦40,000.00 - ₦80,000.00 Where to Buy: Shop The Market Food Shop

2. Prayer Essentials Basket

Ramadan is a time of increased worship, and having the right essentials makes prayer even more meaningful. A beautiful prayer mat, something soft and comfortable for those long Taraweeh nights. Add a tasbih (prayer beads) or a digital counter to make dhikr easier. A pocket-sized Qur’an or an inspiring Islamic book is a great addition for quiet moments of reflection. To complete the experience, include some scented prayer oils for a calming touch.

Price: ₦ 20,000. Where to Buy: Shop QatGifts

3. Gourmet Halal Snack Basket

After a long day of fasting, nothing feels better than breaking your fast with delicious treats. A snack basket packed with tasty, energy-boosting goodies is perfect for Iftar or Suhoor. You can include halal chocolates, cookies, mixed nuts, granola bars, and even small chops. Energy bites or protein bars are also great for a quick and healthy boost!

Price: ₦189,000.00. Where to Buy: Shop Gift Box Lagos

4. Tea and Honey Basket

A warm cup of tea after Iftar or Suhoor is one of life’s simple comforts. Pair that with premium raw honey, and you’ve got a thoughtful, soothing gift. This basket can include herbal teas like chamomile, green tea, or hibiscus, along with a few Miswak (natural toothbrush) sticks for an added touch of Sunnah.

Price: ₦50,000. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy

5. Personalized Islamic Books & Journals Basket

Ramadan is about reflection and growth, so an Islamic book and journal basket is a meaningful gift. You can add a Qur’an or a Hadith collection, a Ramadan reflections book, or even a gratitude journal. A planner for tracking ibadah (worship) is a great touch, too! To make it even more special, include a handwritten note with a heartfelt Ramadan dua or a motivational Islamic quote book.

Price: ₦ 24,351. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy

6. Scented Candles & Incense Basket

A peaceful, fragrant atmosphere can enhance spiritual focus and relaxation. This basket can include oud-scented candles, bakhoor (Arabic incense), and essential oils like lavender or sandalwood. It’s perfect for creating a calming space for prayer and reflection.

Price: ₦13,000. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia

7. Food Tray/Basket

After fasting all day, cooking can feel like a chore. A well-prepared food basket is a thoughtful and practical gift. You can include hearty meals like chicken and vegetable soup, fresh salads, jollof or coconut rice with beef (or any preferred protein), oatmeal, and even banana bread or muffins. The package includes drinks like fresh fruit juice or Zobo and light snacks like pastries or finger foods.

Price: ₦100,000. Where to Buy: Shop Bakes and Swirls.

8. Cooking Essentials Basket

This basket is perfect for those who love cooking special Ramadan meals! Fill it with high-quality olive oil, premium spices like saffron and cinnamon, cooking butter, nutmeg, ketchup, ginger, garlic, and stockfish or dried prawns. Baking essentials like flour, baking powder, yeast, milk, and sugar are also helpful, along with halal sauces and marinades for extra flavour.

Price: ₦283,500. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy

9. Charity-Themed Basket

Ramadan is all about giving, and this basket helps spread generosity. It includes Zakat (charity) donation cards, meal kits for those in need, and a sadaqah (charity) jar to encourage daily donations. This is a simple yet impactful way to remind someone of the blessings of giving.

Price: ₦49,900 - ₦89,900. Where to Buy: Shop Zuzu Delights

10. Wellness & Self-Care Basket

Fasting can take a toll on the body, so self-care is essential. A wellness basket with halal skincare products, natural soaps, body oils, bath salts, and face masks is perfect for relaxation and rejuvenation. Lip balm and hand cream are thoughtful additions, helping to keep the skin hydrated throughout the month.

Price: ₦140,739. Where to Buy: Shop Ubuy.

11. Eid Celebration Basket

Eid is a time of joy, and a celebration basket is a beautiful way to mark the occasion. You can include new clothes or traditional outfits, henna cones with festive designs, Eid Mubarak decorations, and greeting cards with heartfelt messages. It's a simple yet meaningful way to share the happiness of the season.

Price: ₦8,619. Where to Buy: Shop Jumia.

A thoughtful Ramadan gift basket is more than just a collection of items; it’s a way to show love, appreciation, and support. Personalisation is key to a great basket. Consider what your friend would appreciate most and curate the items accordingly.