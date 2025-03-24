It’s the 25th day of Ramadan, and we are reminded of the immense mercy and forgiveness that Allah grants during this blessed month. This is a time to seek Allah’s pardon, reflect on our shortcomings, and turn to Him with sincerity in our prayers and duas.

Ramadan is a special opportunity for all believers to purify their hearts, seek repentance, and ask for Allah's mercy. With only a few days remaining, it is essential to focus on drawing closer to Allah, seeking His forgiveness, and making our actions count.

Let us reflect on Allah's immense mercy and continue to strive for His forgiveness with a heart full of hope and humility. Ramadan Day 25 Prayers

A powerful prayer for today focuses on seeking forgiveness, mercy, and purification of the heart: "O Allah, You are the Most Merciful, and I am in need of Your forgiveness. Forgive my sins, purify my heart, and guide me to be among those who attain Your mercy. O Allah, do not punish me for my wrongdoings but grant me Your grace and pardon. Ameen."

Dua of the Day

Dua (supplication) is a powerful way to communicate with Allah. Here is a meaningful dua for the 25th day of Ramadan: "اللَّهُمَّ اجْعَلْنِي مِنْ عِتْقَاءِ شَهْرِ رَمَضَانَ، وَاغْفِرْ لِي مَا مَضَى وَمَا بَقِيَ، وَقِنِي عَذَابَ النَّارِ." "O Allah, make me among those who are freed from the Fire in this month of Ramadan. Forgive my past and future sins, and protect me from the punishment of Hell. Ameen." Hadith of the Day

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) reminds us of Allah's boundless mercy and forgiveness, especially during Ramadan: "When the last ten days of Ramadan begin, the Prophet would tighten his waistbelt, pray all night, and awaken his family to pray." – (Sahih al-Bukhari 2024) This hadith highlights the special nature of the final ten days of Ramadan, encouraging us to seek Allah’s forgiveness, engage in worship, and make the most of this blessed time.

Ramadan Day 25 Quotes

Let these words inspire and motivate you as you continue your Ramadan journey: Quranic Reflection:

"And your Lord is the Forgiving, full of mercy. If He were to impose blame upon them for what they earned, He would have hastened for them the punishment. But for them is an appointment from which they will never be able to escape." – (Quran 18:58) Prophet Muhammad (PBUH):

"O son of Adam, as long as you call upon Me and ask of Me, I will forgive you for what you have done, and I will not mind." – (Sahih Muslim 2749) Islamic Scholar:

"The forgiveness of Allah is far greater than any sin we may have committed. During Ramadan, Allah opens His doors of mercy to those who seek it with sincerity." – Imam Ibn Qayyim.

As we continue to fast and pray during this sacred month, let us remain mindful of Allah’s mercy and forgiveness.

May we turn to Him with sincere repentance, asking for forgiveness for our past mistakes and for guidance in the future.

Day 26 Tahajjud (Qiyamul Layl)

Tahajjud is a powerful means of seeking Allah’s forgiveness, mercy, and peace. In the last ten days of Ramadan, the reward for Tahajjud is multiplied, and our prayers are more likely to be answered.

Allah describes the night prayer in Surah As-Sajda (32:16): "Indeed, the believers are those who, when Allah is mentioned, their hearts tremble. And when His verses are recited to them, it increases them in faith, and upon their Lord they rely."

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: "The closest that a servant comes to his Lord is during the last third of the night. If you can be among those who remember Allah at that time, then do so." – (Sunan At-Tirmidhi 3579)

As we approach the final days of Ramadan, make an effort to perform Tahajjud on Day 26. Let it be a time to seek forgiveness, ask for mercy, and deepen our connection with Allah.

How to perform Tahajjud: The best time for Tahajjud is in the last third of the night, before Suhoor.

You can offer at least two rakats and up to 12 rakats, including Witr.

After your rakats, make personal duas, sincerely asking Allah for forgiveness, mercy, and guidance. May Allah grant us the strength to wake up for Tahajjud, forgive our sins, and shower us with His mercy and blessings during these final days of Ramadan. Ameen.