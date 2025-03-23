Ramadan Day 24: Prayer, Dua, Hadith to seek refuge in Allah

Alhamdulillah, we have reached the 24th day of the blessed month of Ramadan.

Fasting is not just a physical act but a spiritual exercise that purifies the soul and deepens our relationship with our Creator.

As we fast and pray today, may the almighty Allah accept all our sacrifices this period and beyond.

Dua of the day

اللَّهُمَّ إِنِّي أَسْأَلُكَ مَا يُرْضِيكَ، وَأَعُوذُ بِكَ مِمَّا يُؤْذِيكَ، وَأَسْأَلُكَ التَّوْفِيقَ لِأَنْ أُطِيعَكَ وَأَلَّا أَعْصِيَكَ، يَا جَوَادَ السَّائِلِينَ.

Transliteration:

Allāhumma innī as’aluka mā yurḍīka, wa a‘ūdhu bika mimmā yu’dhīka, wa as’aluka at-tawfīqa li-an uṭī‘aka wa allā a‘ṣīyaka, yā jawāda as-sā’ilīn.

Translation:

"O Allah, I ask You for that which pleases You, and I seek refuge in You from that which displeases You. I ask You for the ability to obey You and not disobey You. O Generous One to those who ask!"

This dua helps in seeking Allah’s pleasure, protection from wrongdoing, and guidance to stay obedient to Him. May Allah accept our prayers and grant us His mercy in these last blessed nights of Ramadan.

Hadith of the day

عن أبي هريرة رضي الله عنه أن رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم قال:

"مَنْ قَامَ لَيْلَةَ القَدْرِ إِيمَانًا وَاحْتِسَابًا، غُفِرَ لَهُ مَا تَقَدَّمَ مِنْ ذَنْبِهِ."

(رواه البخاري ومسلم)

ALSO READ: Healthy suhoor and iftar meal ideas for Nigerian Muslims this Ramadan

Translation:

Abu Huraira (RA) reported that the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said:

"Whoever stands (in prayer) on the Night of Qadr with faith and seeking reward (from Allah), his past sins will be forgiven."

(Bukhari & Muslim)

Reflection:

Since the last ten nights of Ramadan are the most blessed, and Laylatul Qadr (the Night of Decree) falls within them, this hadith reminds us of the immense reward of worshiping Allah sincerely on this night. It is a chance for complete forgiveness and spiritual renewal.

Deed of the day

Seek Laylatul Qadr with Sincere Worship

Remember, we are in the last ten nights of Ramadan, and in this time, one of the best deeds to perform is to seek Laylatul Qadr through increased worship. The Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) said:

"Seek Laylatul Qadr in the last ten nights of Ramadan." (Bukhari & Muslim)

Ways to Seek Laylatul Qadr:

Pray Qiyam-ul-Layl (Tahajjud) – Stand in prayer and ask Allah for forgiveness and mercy.

Recite & Reflect on the Qur’an – Increase your Qur’an recitation and ponder its meanings.

Make Dhikr & Dua – Keep your tongue moist with praises of Allah and make heartfelt supplications.

Give Charity – Even a small act of kindness can earn immense rewards.

Day 25 Tahajjud

Tahajjud is a deeply powerful prayer that brings us closer to Allah, especially in the final ten days of Ramadan. It is a time when the heart is at peace, and our supplications are answered.

As you enter Day 24, dedicate time for Tahajjud, the night prayer. It is a moment to seek Allah’s mercy and guidance, especially as Laylatul Qadr may fall on one of these nights.

Allah mentions the importance of night prayer in Surah Al-Isra (17:79):

"And rise from sleep for prayer in the night, as an additional prayer for you; it may be that your Lord will raise you to a praiseworthy position."

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said:

"The best prayer after the obligatory prayers is the night prayer (Tahajjud)." – (Sahih Muslim 1163)