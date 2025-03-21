Ramadan Day 22: Prayers, Dua, and Hadith for spiritual reflection

Alhamdulillah, we have reached the 22nd day of the blessed month of Ramadan.

As we enter the 22nd day of Ramadan, the spiritual significance of fasting becomes even more profound. Each day of fasting strengthens our connection with Allah (SWT), purifies our hearts, and brings us closer to spiritual enlightenment.

Ramadan Day 22 Prayers:

O Allah, as we approach the final days of this blessed month, grant us strength to continue our fasts with sincerity and devotion. Purify our hearts, forgive our sins, and accept our supplications. Guide us towards righteousness, and help us attain the tranquillity of the heart that Ramadan brings. Fill us with patience and gratitude as we draw nearer to You in this holy month. Ameen.

Ramadan Day 22 Dua of the Day:

اللهم اجعلنا من الذين يتقبلون رمضان ويغفر لهم فيه Transliteration: Allahumma ajilna min al-ladhina yataqabbaloon Ramadan wa yaghfiru lahum fihi Translation: O Allah, make us among those who have their fasts accepted and are forgiven in this blessed month.

Ramadan Day 22 Hadith of the Day:

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: "Whoever fasts Ramadan with faith and hoping for reward, his past sins will be forgiven." (Sahih al-Bukhari)

This Hadith reminds us of the immense reward and forgiveness that comes with sincere fasting. It encourages us to fast not just with the body, but with our hearts, focusing on spiritual renewal and drawing nearer to Allah.

Ramadan Day 22 Quotes:

"Indeed, with every difficulty, there is ease." — Surah Ash-Sharh (94:6)

This verse serves as a reminder of the mercy and ease that follows every challenge. As we continue our fasting, let us remember that the hardships we face during Ramadan are temporary, and the rewards are eternal.

Day 23 Tahajjud:

Performing Tahajjud holds great reward, as it is a means to earn Allah’s mercy and forgiveness. Take this opportunity to wake up in the night and make supplication, asking Allah for guidance and blessings.

As we continue our fasts, let us focus on the inner transformation and the sincerity of our worship. May the remaining days of Ramadan bring us peace, strength, and a greater closeness to Allah. Keep striving in your prayers and supplications, and may Allah accept all of our efforts. Ameen.