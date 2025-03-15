Ramadan Day 16: Prayer, Dua, Hadith to seek forgiveness from Allah

Alhamdulillah, we have reached the sixteenth day of the blessed month of Ramadan. May the almighty Allah accept all our sacrifices this period and beyond as we fast and pray today.

The second half of the holy month is now in full throttle, which should encourage us to intensify our prayers of supplications and seeking closeness to Allah.

As we inch closer to the beginning of the last 10 days, let's remain steadfast in worship, deepen our devotion, and embrace Ramadan's mercy and blessings.

This period offers the best time to seek forgiveness, strengthen our connection with Allah, and reaffirm our intentions.

Dua of the day

بِإِنَابَةِ الْمُخْبِتِينَ، بِأَمَانِكَ يَا أَمَانَ الْخَائِفِينَ

Transliteration:

Allahumma arzuqni fihi ta'atal-khashi'een, washrah fihi sadri bi-inabatil-mukhbiteen, bi-amanika ya Amanal-khaifeen.

Translation:

O Allah, grant me on this day the obedience of the humble. Expand my chest with the repentance of the devoted, by Your security, O the security of the fearful.

As we make this dua from the sincerity of our hearts, Allah will begin to accept our fasting, prayers, and good deeds.

Hadith of the day

Hadith on Fasting and Forgiveness

The Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) said:

"Whoever fasts Ramadan out of faith and seeking reward, his past sins will be forgiven."

(Sahih al-Bukhari, Hadith 38; Sahih Muslim, Hadith 760)

This Hadith emphasises the importance of fasting with sincerity while seeking Allah's reward. It is only by placing our entire faith in Allah that we can access forgiveness of sins and other rewards.

Therefore, I implore you, brothers and sisters, to completely believe in all the works of our creator that he has revealed to us through his blessed Prophet (PBUH).

By doing this, we're not only pleasing Alla, but we're also opening up paths for beautiful rewards here on earth and in the afterlife.

Deed of the day

Help Someone in Need

Ramadan is a time for generosity and kindness. On this 15th day, make an effort to help someone in need. This can be done in various ways:

Donate to charity: Give the less privileged money, food, or clothes.

Feed a fasting person: Provide iftar to someone in need or a fellow Muslim.

Support a struggling family: Help a neighbor, friend, or relative facing difficulties.

Volunteer your time: Assist at a local mosque, soup kitchen, or community center.

Offer emotional support: Check on someone who may be lonely or struggling.

Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) said:

"The most beloved people to Allah are those who are most beneficial to others."

(Hadith – al-Muʻjam al-Awsat 6192)

By helping others, we earn immense rewards and bring blessings into our lives. May Allah accept your good deeds!

Day 17 Tahajjud reminder

As we continue our spiritual journey, let us not forget the power of Tahajjud, the late-night prayer. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said:

Whoever prayed at night the whole month of Ramadan out of sincere Faith and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his previous sins will be forgiven.

- Narrated by Abu Huraira

Tonight, let us wake up in the quiet hours, raise our hands in supplication, and seek Allah’s guidance, mercy, and blessings.