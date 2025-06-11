Bad dreams can leave us shaken, anxious, or even fearful long after we wake up.
Whether it’s a disturbing nightmare or a spiritual attack during sleep, the Psalms offer comforting words to quiet your mind, restore peace, and reconnect with God’s promises. These scriptures, written from hearts that cried out in distress and found comfort in God, are perfect prayers when your sleep has been troubled.
Here are 50 powerful Psalms to pray after a bad dream. Recite these verses to speak peace, strength, and protection over your mind, heart, and home.
50 Psalms to Pray When You Have a Bad Dream
Psalm 4:8 – “In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, LORD, make me dwell in safety.”
Psalm 3:5 – “I lie down and sleep; I wake again, because the LORD sustains me.”
Psalm 23:4 – “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me.”
Psalm 34:4 – “I sought the LORD, and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears.”
Psalm 91:5 – “You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day.”
Psalm 121:4 – “Indeed, he who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep.”
Psalm 27:1 – “The LORD is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear?”
Psalm 56:3 – “When I am afraid, I put my trust in you.”
Psalm 91:11 – “For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways.”
Psalm 42:11 – “Why, my soul, are you downcast? ... Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise him.”
Psalm 46:1 – “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”
Psalm 17:8 – “Keep me as the apple of your eye; hide me in the shadow of your wings.”
Psalm 62:1 – “Truly my soul finds rest in God; my salvation comes from him.”
Psalm 140:4 – “Keep me safe, LORD, from the hands of the wicked.”
Psalm 18:2 – “The LORD is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer.”
Psalm 34:7 – “The angel of the LORD encamps around those who fear him, and he delivers them.”
Psalm 30:5 – “Weeping may stay for the night, but rejoicing comes in the morning.”
Psalm 31:24 – “Be strong and take heart, all you who hope in the LORD.”
Psalm 91:1 – “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.”
Psalm 63:6 – “On my bed I remember you; I think of you through the watches of the night.”
Psalm 29:11 – “The LORD gives strength to his people; the LORD blesses his people with peace.”
Psalm 121:7-8 – “The LORD will keep you from all harm... both now and forevermore.”
Psalm 25:20 – “Guard my life and rescue me; do not let me be put to shame.”
Psalm 20:1 – “May the LORD answer you when you are in distress.”
Psalm 61:2 – “When my heart is overwhelmed, lead me to the rock that is higher than I.”
Psalm 55:22 – “Cast your cares on the LORD and he will sustain you.”
Psalm 94:19 – “When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me joy.”
Psalm 37:7 – “Be still before the LORD and wait patiently for him.”
Psalm 77:2 – “When I was in distress, I sought the Lord.”
Psalm 34:18 – “The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”
Psalm 9:9 – “The LORD is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble.”
Psalm 121:1-2 – “I lift up my eyes to the mountains—where does my help come from?”
Psalm 16:7 – “I will praise the LORD, who counsels me; even at night my heart instructs me.”
Psalm 119:114 – “You are my refuge and my shield; I have put my hope in your word.”
Psalm 119:165 – “Great peace have those who love your law, and nothing can make them stumble.”
Psalm 138:7 – “Though I walk in the midst of trouble, you preserve my life.”
Psalm 71:1 – “In you, LORD, I have taken refuge; let me never be put to shame.”
Psalm 5:11 – “Let all who take refuge in you be glad.”
Psalm 18:30 – “As for God, his way is perfect: The LORD’s word is flawless.”
Psalm 103:4 – “... who redeems your life from the pit and crowns you with love and compassion.”
Psalm 33:20 – “We wait in hope for the LORD; he is our help and our shield.”
Psalm 6:9 – “The LORD has heard my cry for mercy; the LORD accepts my prayer.”
Psalm 119:76 – “May your unfailing love be my comfort.”
Psalm 112:7 – “They will have no fear of bad news; their hearts are steadfast, trusting in the LORD.”
Psalm 40:1 – “I waited patiently for the LORD; he turned to me and heard my cry.”
Psalm 91:15 – “He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble.”
Psalm 119:50 – “My comfort in my suffering is this: Your promise preserves my life.”
Psalm 70:5 – “You are my help and my deliverer; LORD, do not delay.”
Psalm 143:8 – “Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you.”
Psalm 118:6 – “The LORD is with me; I will not be afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?”
God’s Word has the power to calm our fears, lift our spirits, and remind us of His presence—even in the darkest moments of the night. When you wake from a bad dream, speak these Psalms aloud or whisper them in prayer. Let them anchor you in peace, chase away fear, and remind you that you are never alone. Your sleep is sacred, and with God as your defender, you can lie down and rest, unafraid.
