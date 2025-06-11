Psalm 4:8 – “In peace I will lie down and sleep, for you alone, LORD, make me dwell in safety.”

Psalm 3:5 – “I lie down and sleep; I wake again, because the LORD sustains me.”

Psalm 23:4 – “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me.”

Psalm 34:4 – “I sought the LORD, and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears.”

Psalm 91:5 – “You will not fear the terror of night, nor the arrow that flies by day.”

Psalm 121:4 – “Indeed, he who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep.”

Psalm 27:1 – “The LORD is my light and my salvation—whom shall I fear?”

Psalm 56:3 – “When I am afraid, I put my trust in you.”

Psalm 91:11 – “For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways.”

Psalm 42:11 – “Why, my soul, are you downcast? ... Put your hope in God, for I will yet praise him.”

Psalm 46:1 – “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.”

Psalm 17:8 – “Keep me as the apple of your eye; hide me in the shadow of your wings.”

Psalm 62:1 – “Truly my soul finds rest in God; my salvation comes from him.”

Psalm 140:4 – “Keep me safe, LORD, from the hands of the wicked.”

Psalm 18:2 – “The LORD is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer.”

Psalm 34:7 – “The angel of the LORD encamps around those who fear him, and he delivers them.”

Psalm 30:5 – “Weeping may stay for the night, but rejoicing comes in the morning.”

Psalm 31:24 – “Be strong and take heart, all you who hope in the LORD.”

Psalm 91:1 – “Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.”

Psalm 63:6 – “On my bed I remember you; I think of you through the watches of the night.”

Psalm 29:11 – “The LORD gives strength to his people; the LORD blesses his people with peace.”

Psalm 121:7-8 – “The LORD will keep you from all harm... both now and forevermore.”

Psalm 25:20 – “Guard my life and rescue me; do not let me be put to shame.”

Psalm 20:1 – “May the LORD answer you when you are in distress.”

Psalm 61:2 – “When my heart is overwhelmed, lead me to the rock that is higher than I.”

Psalm 55:22 – “Cast your cares on the LORD and he will sustain you.”

Psalm 94:19 – “When anxiety was great within me, your consolation brought me joy.”

Psalm 37:7 – “Be still before the LORD and wait patiently for him.”

Psalm 77:2 – “When I was in distress, I sought the Lord.”

Psalm 34:18 – “The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

Psalm 9:9 – “The LORD is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble.”

Psalm 121:1-2 – “I lift up my eyes to the mountains—where does my help come from?”

Psalm 16:7 – “I will praise the LORD, who counsels me; even at night my heart instructs me.”

Psalm 119:114 – “You are my refuge and my shield; I have put my hope in your word.”

Psalm 119:165 – “Great peace have those who love your law, and nothing can make them stumble.”

Psalm 138:7 – “Though I walk in the midst of trouble, you preserve my life.”

Psalm 71:1 – “In you, LORD, I have taken refuge; let me never be put to shame.”

Psalm 5:11 – “Let all who take refuge in you be glad.”

Psalm 18:30 – “As for God, his way is perfect: The LORD’s word is flawless.”

Psalm 103:4 – “... who redeems your life from the pit and crowns you with love and compassion.”

Psalm 33:20 – “We wait in hope for the LORD; he is our help and our shield.”

Psalm 6:9 – “The LORD has heard my cry for mercy; the LORD accepts my prayer.”

Psalm 119:76 – “May your unfailing love be my comfort.”

Psalm 112:7 – “They will have no fear of bad news; their hearts are steadfast, trusting in the LORD.”

Psalm 40:1 – “I waited patiently for the LORD; he turned to me and heard my cry.”

Psalm 91:15 – “He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble.”

Psalm 119:50 – “My comfort in my suffering is this: Your promise preserves my life.”

Psalm 70:5 – “You are my help and my deliverer; LORD, do not delay.”

Psalm 143:8 – “Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you.”