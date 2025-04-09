50 Bible verses to comfort you after the loss of a loved one

Losing a loved one is one of life’s most painful experiences. In moments of grief, the Bible offers comfort, reminding us that death is not the end and that God is near to the brokenhearted.

Below, you’ll find verses about death, eternity, and God’s comfort that will bring peace to your soul.

God’s presence in grief

When sorrow feels overwhelming, these verses remind us that God is close. 1. Psalm 34:18 "The Lord is near to those who have a broken heart, and saves such as have a contrite spirit." 2. Matthew 5:4 "Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted." 3. Psalm 147:3 "He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds." 4. Isaiah 41:10 "Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand." 5. Corinthians 1:3-4 "Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles..."

The promise of eternal life

Death is not the end—these verses assure us of heaven.

6. John 11:25-26 "Jesus said, 'I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in Me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in Me shall never die.'"

7. 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14

"Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in Him."

8. Revelation 21:4 "He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." 9. John 14:1-3 "Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father’s house are many mansions... I go to prepare a place for you."

10. Romans 6:23 "For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord."

Comfort for those left behind

God understands grief and promises to sustain us. 11. Psalm 23:4 "Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me." 12. Psalm 73:26 "My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever." 13. Isaiah 43:2 "When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you..."

14. 2 Corinthians 4:17-18 "For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory." 15. Lamentations 3:31-32 "For no one is cast off by the Lord forever. Though He brings grief, He will show compassion, so great is His unfailing love."

Hope of reunion in heaven

We will see our loved ones again. 16. 1 Thessalonians 4:17 "Then we who are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And thus we shall always be with the Lord." 17. Job 19:25-26 "For I know that my Redeemer lives, and at the last He will stand upon the earth. And after my skin has been thus destroyed, yet in my flesh I shall see God." 18. 1 Corinthians 15:51-52 "Listen, I tell you a mystery: We will not all sleep, but we will all be changed—in a flash, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet."

Strength to move forward

God gives us courage to keep living with hope. 19. Philippians 4:13 "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." 20. Isaiah 40:31 "But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles..."

God's comfort in loneliness

21. Deuteronomy 31:8 "And the Lord, He is the One who goes before you. He will be with you, He will not leave you nor forsake you; do not fear nor be dismayed." 22. Joshua 1:9 "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go."

Peace that surpasses understanding

23. Philippians 4:7 "And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus." 24. John 14:27 "Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid."

The temporary nature of grief

25. Psalm 30:5 "For His anger is but for a moment, His favor is for life; weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning." 26. 2 Corinthians 4:17 "For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, is working for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory."

ALSO READ: 10 great Bible verses to deepen your faith and trust in God

Assurance of God's love

27. Romans 8:38-39 "For I am persuaded that neither death nor life, nor angels nor principalities nor powers, nor things present nor things to come, nor height nor depth, nor any other created thing, shall be able to separate us from the love of God which is in Christ Jesus our Lord."

28. 1 John 4:16 "And we have known and believed the love that God has for us. God is love, and he who abides in love abides in God, and God in him."

Hope for the future

29. Jeremiah 29:11 "'For I know the thoughts that I think toward you,' says the Lord, 'thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you a future and a hope.'"

30. Psalm 27:13-14 "I would have lost heart, unless I had believed that I would see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait on the Lord; be of good courage, and He shall strengthen your heart; wait, I say, on the Lord!"

Comfort in God's sovereignty

31. Isaiah 46:4 "Even to your old age, I am He, and even to gray hairs I will carry you! I have made, and I will bear; even I will carry, and will deliver you." 32. Psalm 139:16 "Your eyes saw my substance, being yet unformed. And in Your book they all were written, the days fashioned for me, when as yet there were none of them."

33. 1 Corinthians 15:20-22 "But now Christ is risen from the dead, and has become the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep. For since by man came death, by Man also came the resurrection of the dead. For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ all shall be made alive." 34. John 5:28-29 "Do not marvel at this; for the hour is coming in which all who are in the graves will hear His voice and come forth—those who have done good, to the resurrection of life, and those who have done evil, to the resurrection of condemnation."

35. Psalm 46:1 "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble." 36. Nahum 1:7 "The Lord is good, a stronghold in the day of trouble; and He knows those who trust in Him." 37. 2 Samuel 12:23 "But now he is dead; why should I fast? Can I bring him back again? I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me."

38. Matthew 19:14 "But Jesus said, 'Let the little children come to Me, and do not forbid them; for of such is the kingdom of heaven.'" 39. Isaiah 40:29 "He gives power to the weak, and to those who have no might He increases strength." 40. Psalm 55:22 "Cast your burden on the Lord, and He shall sustain you; He shall never permit the righteous to be moved."

41. Revelation 14:13 "Then I heard a voice from heaven saying to me, 'Write: Blessed are the dead who die in the Lord from now on.' 'Yes,' says the Spirit, 'that they may rest from their labors, and their works follow them.'" 42. Isaiah 25:8 "He will swallow up death forever, and the Lord God will wipe away tears from all faces; the rebuke of His people He will take away from all the earth; for the Lord has spoken."

43. Lamentations 3:22-23 "Through the Lord's mercies we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not. They are new every morning; great is Your faithfulness." 44. Psalm 36:7 "How precious is Your lovingkindness, O God! Therefore the children of men put their trust under the shadow of Your wings." 45. Psalm 68:5 "A father of the fatherless, a defender of widows, is God in His holy habitation."

46. Proverbs 3:5-6 "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths." 47. Titus 2:13 "Looking for the blessed hope and glorious appearing of our great God and Savior Jesus Christ." 48. 1 Peter 1:3-4 "Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who according to His abundant mercy has begotten us again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to an inheritance incorruptible and undefiled and that does not fade away, reserved in heaven for you."

49. Psalm 116:15 "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints." 50. Romans 14:8 "For if we live, we live to the Lord; and if we die, we die to the Lord. Therefore, whether we live or die, we are the Lord's."

Each passage affirms that death cannot sever the believer's union with Christ, that mourning is temporary, and that God walks closely with the brokenhearted.