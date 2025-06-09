Thanksgiving is a daily attitude of gratitude that honours God. The Bible repeatedly calls us to give thanks in all circumstances. Below are 50 powerful verses about thanksgiving, each with a brief explanation to help you reflect on God’s goodness.

50 powerful bible verses about thanksgiving and gratitude

1. 1 Thessalonians 5:18 "Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus."

Gratitude isn’t based on feelings but on faith in God’s plan. 2. Psalm 100:4 "Enter his gates with thanksgiving and his courts with praise; give thanks to him and praise his name."

Thankfulness prepares our hearts for worship. 3. Colossians 3:17 "And whatever you do, whether in word or deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him."

Every part of life can be an act of thanksgiving. 4. Psalm 107:1 "Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever."

God’s goodness never changes, no matter our circumstances. 5. James 1:17 "Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights."

Every blessing in life comes from God. 6. Psalm 136:1 "Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good. His love endures forever."

A reminder to thank God for His never-ending love. 7. Romans 8:28 "And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him."

Even hardships have purpose—thank Him in advance. 8. Philippians 4:6-7 "Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God."

Thanksgiving defeats worry. 9. 2 Corinthians 4:15 "All this is for your benefit, so that the grace that is reaching more and more people may cause thanksgiving to overflow to the glory of God."

Our trials can lead others to thank God. 10. 2 Corinthians 9:15 "Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift!"

Jesus is the greatest reason for gratitude. 11. Ephesians 5:20 "Always giving thanks to God the Father for everything, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ."

Thank God in all things, not just the good ones. 12. 1 Corinthians 15:57 "But thanks be to God! He gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ."

In Christ, we’re always victorious. 13. Psalm 95:2 "Let us come before him with thanksgiving and extol him with music and song."

Worship flows from a thankful heart. 14. Hebrews 13:15 "Through Jesus, therefore, let us continually offer to God a sacrifice of praise—the fruit of lips that openly profess his name."

Praise God even when it’s hard.

15. Psalm 69:30 "I will praise God’s name in song and glorify him with thanksgiving."

Singing + gratitude = powerful worship. 16. Psalm 28:7 "The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him."

God’s protection is worth thanking Him for. 17. 1 Chronicles 16:34 "Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever."

A repeated Bible theme—God’s love never fails. 18. Psalm 118:24 "This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it."

Every day is a gift—thank God for it. 19. Psalm 9:1 "I will give thanks to you, Lord, with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds."

Thankfulness leads to sharing God’s works. 20. Psalm 30:12 "That my heart may sing your praises and not be silent. Lord my God, I will praise you forever."

Gratitude should overflow from our hearts. 21. Psalm 34:1 "I will extol the Lord at all times; his praise will always be on my lips."

Praise should be our default setting, not just for good days. 22. 1 Timothy 4:4-5 "For everything God created is good, and nothing is to be rejected if it is received with thanksgiving."

Even simple blessings become holy when thanked for. 23. Psalm 92:1 "It is good to praise the Lord and make music to your name, O Most High."

Thanking God is good for us—it lifts our spirits. 24. Daniel 6:10 "Three times a day he got down on his knees and prayed, giving thanks to his God."

Like Daniel, make thanksgiving a daily rhythm. 25. Jonah 2:9 "But I, with shouts of grateful praise, will sacrifice to you."

Even in hard times (like Jonah in the fish!), choose gratitude. 26. Nehemiah 12:46 "For long ago... David and his officials appointed singers to give thanks to God."

Thanksgiving is so important, it needs a dedicated team! 27. Psalm 147:7 "Sing to the Lord with grateful praise."

Gratitude naturally turns into song. 28. Luke 17:15-16 "One of them, when he saw he was healed, came back, praising God in a loud voice. He threw himself at Jesus’ feet and thanked him."

Don’t be like the 9 lepers who forgot—be the 1 who returned. 29. Acts 24:3 "We acknowledge this with profound gratitude."

Even formal moments call for thanks. 30. 1 Corinthians 1:4 "I always thank my God for you."

Thank God for the people in your life. 31. 2 Thessalonians 1:3 "We ought always to thank God for you."

Repeat: People are gifts. Tell God (and them!). 32. Psalm 105:1 "Give praise to the Lord, proclaim his name; make known among the nations what he has done."

Thankfulness fuels evangelism.

33. Psalm 111:1 "Praise the Lord. I will extol the Lord with all my heart."

Wholehearted thanks leaves no room for complaining. 34. Psalm 118:29 "Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever."

This verse bookends Psalm 118—frame your life with it. 35. Psalm 136:26 "Give thanks to the God of heaven. His love endures forever."

Heaven’s love never quits—neither should our thanks. 36. Isaiah 12:4 "Give praise to the Lord, proclaim his name; make known among the nations what he has done."

Thanksgiving is contagious—share it! 37. Jeremiah 30:19 "From them will come songs of thanksgiving."

God turns our trials into thank-you notes. 38. Ephesians 1:16 "I have not stopped giving thanks for you, remembering you in my prayers."

Thank God for others to others. 39. Philippians 1:3 "I thank my God every time I remember you."

Memories = opportunities for thanks. 40. Colossians 1:3 "We always thank God, the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, when we pray for you."

Link prayer and thanksgiving. 41. Colossians 4:2 "Devote yourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful."

Thankfulness keeps our prayers alert. 42. 1 Timothy 2:1 "I urge that petitions, prayers, intercession, and thanksgiving be made for all people."

Even difficult people deserve thanks in prayer. 43. Revelation 11:17 "We give thanks to you, Lord God Almighty, the One who is and who was."

Eternal thanks for the Eternal God. 44. Psalm 7:17 "I will give thanks to the Lord because of his righteousness."

God’s justice is worth thanking Him for. 45. Psalm 44:8 "In God we make our boast all day long, and we will praise your name forever."

Boast in God, not yourself. 46. Psalm 54:6 "I will sacrifice a freewill offering to you; I will praise your name, Lord, for it is good."

Praise is an offering—give it willingly. 47. Psalm 86:12 "I will praise you, Lord my God, with all my heart; I will glorify your name forever."

Half-hearted thanks? Not here. 48. Psalm 138:1 "I will praise you, Lord, with all my heart."

Repeat after David: All. My. Heart. 49. 2 Samuel 22:50 "Therefore I will praise you, Lord, among the nations."

Take your thanks public. 50. 1 Chronicles 29:13 "Now, our God, we give you thanks, and praise your glorious name."

End where we began: with thanks.