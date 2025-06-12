Most popular side hustles among Nigerian civil servants

These part-time ventures provide financial cushioning, fund personal projects and help cover family expenses without requiring a full career change. Practicality, low startup costs and flexible hours make certain activities particularly attractive.

Whether leveraging professional skills or tapping into informal markets, civil servants across grades are finding creative ways to boost take-home pay.

Below are seven of the most common and profitable side hustles among Nigeria’s public-sector workforce.

1. Private tutoring and coaching

Many teachers, administrative officers and health workers offer evening and weekend lessons in subjects like mathematics, English and basic computer skills. Sessions take place in their homes or students’ residences.

Tutors charge between ₦2,000 and ₦5,000 per hour, with top performers earning over ₦100,000 monthly by handling multiple classes.

2. Poultry and small-scale farming

Civil servants with access to backyard space or small plots invest in day-old chicks, quail or rabbits. With initial capital of ₦50,000 to ₦100,000, they rear stock through to maturity for sale to local markets.

Profits of ₦30,000 to ₦50,000 per cycle help cushion salary delays and fund children’s school fees.

3. Transport services

Ownership of a motorcycle, tricycle or car enables part-time operation on ride-hailing platforms or as a park-and-ride commuter service. Drivers on Uber, Bolt or local apps earn around ₦4,000 to ₦6,000 daily after expenses.

Flexible schedules allow civil servants to work early mornings or late evenings outside office hours.

4. Real estate rentals and property management

Those who have inherited family plots often build mini-apartments or kiosks for rent. Monthly rental income of ₦20,000 to ₦50,000 per unit provides steady cash flow.

Some oversee multiple properties, handling tenant relations and minor repairs themselves to maximise returns.

5. Catering and food vending

Office canteens, small event catering and home-based snack production (meat pies, puff-puff, fried rice) are popular. Civil servants use weekends to prepare orders for colleagues, church groups and family gatherings.

A well-organised vendor can net ₦70,000 to ₦120,000 per month.

6. Beauty and grooming services

Hair styling, makeup artistry and manicure services offered from home or mobile setups draw clientele from workplaces and residential estates. Initial investment in hairdressing tools or cosmetics ranges from ₦30,000 to ₦80,000. Skilled practitioners report monthly earnings of ₦80,000 to ₦150,000.

7. Online trading and e-commerce

Selling garments, electronics accessories or imported beauty products through WhatsApp, Instagram and Jumia is common. Civil servants handle orders after work and forward bulk purchases to customers.

Margins of 20 to 30 percent on sales of ₦200,000 to ₦500,000 monthly translate into profits of ₦50,000 to ₦100,000.