One of the hardest things about having a pet is knowing they won’t be with us forever. Losing a furry friend can feel like losing family. But what if you could adopt a pet that stays by your side for decades, maybe even longer than your car, your job, or some of your friendships? Believe it or not, some pets live insanely long lives. We’re talking 30, 50, even 100+ years with proper care. That means if you adopt one of these animals today, they could still be chilling with you when you’re retired, sipping coconut water in your 60s or older!. If you’re looking for a long-term companion, not just a short-term cuddle buddy, here are 5 pets that practically live forever. Plus, exactly how to care for them so they thrive.

1. The African Grey Parrot

The African Grey Parrot is a brilliant, chatty bird that can live half a century or more. It's not unusual for an African Grey to celebrate its 50th birthday, and many reach 60 or even 70 years old. Caring for these brilliant birds is a serious commitment. They need mental stimulation like puzzles and training sessions to stay happy. Their diet must be carefully balanced with fresh fruits, vegetables and quality pellets. And perhaps most importantly, they require daily social interaction. A neglected African Grey might start plucking its own feathers out of loneliness. But for those willing to make the investment, you're not just getting a pet; you're gaining a talkative, affectionate companion who might just outlive you. 2. The Galápagos tortoise

While most tortoise species live impressively long lives, the Galápagos tortoise stands in a league of its own, regularly reaching 100-150 years with proper care. That's a lifespan longer than most humans ! The oldest recorded tortoise lived to be 175, meaning if you adopt a young one today, your great-grandchildren might one day be caring for it. Their care requirements are unique. You'll need a spacious outdoor enclosure with access to sunlight, a diet high in fibre from grasses and hay, and regular access to fresh water. They are herbivores and thrive on a diet that mimics their natural habitat.

3. The Koi fish

Koi fish, originating from Japan, are ornamental fish that can live up to 200 years in optimal conditions. While their lifespan in captivity is typically around 25 to 35 years, some have been known to live much longer. Maintaining koi requires dedication to water quality. Their pond needs proper filtration, aeration, and regular testing. You'll need to protect them from predators and provide seasonal care as temperatures change. In Japanese culture, koi represent perseverance and good fortune. Perhaps because caring for them successfully across generations requires both. 4. The macaw

Like African Greys, macaws are highly intelligent and social. Their strong immune systems and active lifestyles help them age gracefully, with lifespans ranging from 50 to 80 years. These birds need spacious cages, plenty of toys to destroy, and hours of daily interaction. Their powerful beaks can demolish furniture, so macaw-proofing your home is essential. But for those who can meet their needs, a macaw becomes a lifelong friend whose vibrant plumage and playful antics bring joy decade after decade. 5. Arabian horse