5 Animals with longer lifespans than humans

Did you know that there are certain animals that live way longer than humans? As humans, we can live as long as 80 to 120 years or even more. But there are some animals that exceed this number and can live for even up to 500 years!

Here are some fascinating animals that can outlive humans by decades and even centuries!

1) Greenland Shark: Up to 500 years

Yes, you read that right. The Greenland shark is believed to be the longest-living vertebrate on the planet. These mysterious sharks, found in the icy depths of the North Atlantic, can live for over 400 years, with some estimates suggesting up to 500. Imagine swimming around since the 1500s!

2) Ocean Quahog Clam: Over 500 years

At first glance, this clam doesn't seem like much, but one individual named “Ming” was discovered to be 507 years old. These creatures just sit on the ocean floor, quietly living through centuries of history. It's wild to think a shellfish could have been alive during the reign of Henry VIII!

3) Giant Tortoise – Over 150 years

These gentle giants are famous not just for their size but for their age. Some Galápagos tortoises have lived beyond 150 years. A well-known one named Harriet was thought to have lived to 176 before she died in 2006. They take life at their own pace, and clearly, it's working.

4) Bowhead Whale – Up to 200 years

These Arctic whales are among the longest-living mammals on Earth. Some have been found with ancient harpoons still lodged in their blubber which are leftovers from 19th-century hunts.

5) Red Sea Urchin – Over 200 years

Small but mighty, the red sea urchin lives along the Pacific coast and can survive for over two centuries. Scientists believe their slow metabolism helps them age incredibly well.