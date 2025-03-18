Do you struggle to fall asleep at night? Do you find yourself tossing and turning, unable to get the rest you need? If so, this can be fixed. Many people have trouble sleeping, and while there can be many reasons for it, your diet plays a bigger role than you might think. The foods you eat before bed can either help you sleep peacefully or keep you awake for hours. Some foods contain special nutrients that calm your body and make it easier to sleep. Choosing the right dinner or bedtime snack can make a big difference in your sleep quality. If you want to wake up feeling refreshed and full of energy, try adding these five foods to your nighttime routine. 1. Bananas

Bananas are one of the best foods to eat before bed. They contain magnesium and potassium, two minerals that help relax your muscles and prevent cramps while you sleep. Bananas also have tryptophan, which helps your body produce serotonin and melatonin. These hormones are responsible for making you feel calm and sleepy. You can eat it as it is, blend it into a smoothie, or even pair it with a spoonful of peanut butter for extra flavour.

2. Almonds

Almonds are packed with magnesium, a mineral that helps your body relax and improves sleep quality. Magnesium also reduces stress, which is a common cause of insomnia. Eating a small handful of almonds before bed can help you feel more relaxed and ready to sleep. Almonds also contain healthy fats and protein, which keep you full throughout the night. If you often wake up hungry, eating a few almonds before bed may help prevent that. You can eat them raw, roasted, or even in almond butter spread on whole-grain toast. 3. Oatmeal

Oatmeal is also a great food to eat before bed because it contains melatonin, which helps regulate your sleep cycle. The slow-releasing carbohydrates in oatmeal help keep your blood sugar stable, preventing sudden wake-ups in the middle of the night. A warm bowl of oatmeal before bed can make you feel cosy and relaxed. You can sweeten it with a little honey and add some chopped nuts or fruit for extra nutrition. Just avoid adding too much sugar, as it can keep you awake instead of helping you sleep. 4. Kiwi

Kiwi is a surprising but powerful sleep aid. Studies have shown that eating kiwi before bed can help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. This is because kiwi is rich in serotonin, a hormone that helps regulate sleep. Kiwi is also packed with vitamin C and antioxidants, which support overall health. Eating one or two kiwis before bed may help you improve your sleep naturally. 5. Chamomile tea