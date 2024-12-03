Harvesters Pastor Bolaji Idowu in police custody over alleged fraud, money laundering

Pastor Bolaji Idowu, the Lead Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC), is currently in police custody over allegations of real estate fraud and money laundering.

Operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) detained him in Abuja, where he is reportedly being interrogated.

A top police source confirmed the arrest, stating, “Pastor Bolaji Idowu, popularly known as the ‘Next-Level Prayer Conference’ pastor, is under investigation for alleged fraudulent real estate activities and money laundering.”

Another source added, “He is at the FCID Abuja as we speak."

Pastor Idowu founded the church in December 2003. Over the years, HICC has grown significantly, establishing branches across Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The church’s website boasts of attracting over 70,000 worshippers both online and onsite. Known for his "Next Level Prayers" platform, Pastor Idowu encourages participants worldwide to deepen their prayer lives.

The allegations, however, have cast a shadow over his ministry's reputation. As the investigation unfolds, the case has sparked widespread curiosity and concern among the church’s large congregation and the general public.