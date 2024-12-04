VIDEO: Harvesters Pastor Bolaji Idowu speaks on ₦1.5bn fraud allegations

Pastor Bolaji Idowu, Lead Pastor of Harvesters International Christian Center (HICC), has responded to allegations of fraud involving ₦1.5 billion, maintaining his innocence in a statement addressing the claims circulating on social media.

Pastor Idowu acknowledged the widespread reports during his Wednesday, December 4, “Next Level Prayers” session.

“Over the last 24 hours, there’s been a lot of news about me on social media,” he said. “I just want to state some facts clearly.”

In his defence, Pastor Idowu denied any involvement in real estate transactions, emphasising that he neither owns nor trades in properties.

“I do not have any property in Nigeria apart from the one bequeathed to me by my late parents,” he stated. “I am not in the business of buying or selling properties.”

The pastor also dismissed claims of large sums being deposited into his accounts, particularly billions of naira.

“Someone said I received billions into my account. My account is public; anyone can check if I have ever received such amounts. I did not,” he asserted.

While refraining from delving deeply into the allegations, Pastor Idowu expressed gratitude to his supporters.

“I want to thank all of you that showed a lot of love. We are victorious,” he added, maintaining a confident outlook amidst the controversy.

He acknowledged the inevitability of further public scrutiny, remarking, “As you are reading it, I’m also reading it, like wow.”

Although Pastor Idowu did not address the specifics of the investigation, he remains steadfast in his declaration of innocence, inviting anyone with evidence to present it.

The arrest

Pulse Nigeria reported earlier that the cleric was in police custody for questioning on real estate fraud and money laundering.

A top police source confirmed the arrest, stating, “Pastor Bolaji Idowu, popularly known as the ‘Next-Level Prayer Conference’ pastor, is under investigation for alleged fraudulent real estate activities and money laundering.”



The fraud allegations, which have sparked widespread attention online, are currently under investigation.