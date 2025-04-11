Here’s how to spot early signs of Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson's disease primarily targets the central nervous system which can lead to problems with movement, balance and other aspects of a person's life.

This condition affects men more than women and usually starts at the age of 60. However, it also affects young people as early as those in their 20s but it only happens in rare cases and especially when the individual has a relative with the same condition.

Nigeria records over 100,00 cases per year. Parkinson's disease also ranks second among age-related degenerative brain diseases. And among motor (movement-related) brain diseases, it is the most common.

Early symptoms to watch out for

While a diagnosis is needed for this condition, there are some early signs that could indicate its prescence. This is particularly because symptoms develop slowly: the very first sign may present as a tremor in just one hand.

Here are the early signs of Parkinson's disease and how to spot them.

1. Insomnia

Parkinson's affects sleep to a great extent, causing insomnia (a sleep disorder involving difficulty falling asleep at night or staying awake all night).

Usually, the classic symptoms of the disease like tremor, stiffness, pain, and restless leg syndrome cause the inability to fall asleep.

And when sleep is affected, people tend to feel tired and drowsy during the day.

2. Loss of sense of smell

A gradual loss of sense of smell is another symptom that can show up in the early stages of the disease. It can manifest as an inability to no longer smell favourite foods or scents.

3. Loss of bladder control

Problems with bladder or bowels also appear at the onset of the disease. The urge to urinate quicky or more frequently (generally associated with an overactive bladder) are commonly reported in patients at the time of diagnosis.

4. Changes in speech

A person's speech can gradually deteriorate. They may begin to slur, speak too quickly or softly, or even hesistate before talking.

They may also sound flat or monotone, without typical speech patterns.

5. Changes in handwriting

It is not unusual to notice a sign of smaller handwriting in the early stages of this condition. This is due to changes in the brain that make movements smaller and less forceful than before.

As such, a significant change in handwriting should not be dismissed.

6. Depression

Feelings of emptiness or extreme sadness for an extended period can be regarded as depression. Although depression on its own doesn't signal a neurodegenerative condition, it is worth looking into if there are other visible symptoms.

7. Anxiety

Anxiety is one of the most common early signs reported among patients. It typically manifests as a sense of dread, constant worry or difficulty concentrating, sweating, heart palpitations, trembling or dizziness.

8. Fatigue

We all get physically exhausted. But fatigue is a tiredness that remains even after rest. Up to half of people with Parkinson's experience fatigue.

While fatigue is related to many other conditions, chemical changes in the brain are said to be responsible when Parkinson's is involved.

Some patients even report mental (cognitive) fatigue as they find it hard to concentrate for a long time without a break.

9. Tremor and uncontrollable movement

It is expected that as the disease sets in, tremor becomes noticeable. Tremor is an uncontrollable movement that affects a part of the body.

Typically, tremor associated with Parkinson's starts in the hand before spreading to affect the rest of the arm or down to the foot on the same side of the body.

10. Slowness of movement

If a person who used to move swiftly starts to move unusually slow, it's worth looking into. Patients typically report stuggling with coordination and difficulty walking.

Most likely causes

There is no known cause of this disease but there are several factors that can play a role.

They include: Genes: There are specific genes linked to Parkinson's disease. But these are rare unless many family members have had Parkinson's disease.

Exposure to toxins: Ongoing exposure to herbicides and pesticides may slightly increase your risk of Parkinson's disease.

Age: The risk of Parkinson's disease increases with age. Usually, it starts around age 50 or older. The average age of onset is around age 70. Parkinson's disease can occur in younger adults, but it is rare. When people younger than age 50 have the disease, it's known as early-onset Parkinson's disease.

Sex: Men are more likely to develop Parkinson's disease than women.

Preventing this disease is not straightforward because there is no known cause. However, research shows that some factors can help protect against it. They include: Exercise : Aerobic exercise has been linked to a lower risk of Parkinson's disease.

Caffeine : Some studies show a link between drinking caffeinated beverages such as coffee and green tea and a lower risk of Parkinson's disease.

Medicines: Some medicines, such as ibuprofen and statins, have been linked to a lower risk of the disease.