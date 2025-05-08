Panic as 18-year-old boy impregnates 10 different girls in Anambra

​An 18-year-old boy in Anambra State has reportedly impregnated ten girls within a span of five months, prompting concern from state authorities.

According to Ify Obinabo, the state's Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, the teenager began his apprenticeship in a trade when he allegedly impregnated his employer's daughter and a salesgirl at the same establishment. Following these incidents, he was dismissed and returned to his village, where he is said to have impregnated eight additional girls over the next three months.​

The boy's mother brought the matter to the commissioner's attention, expressing distress over her son's actions.

READ ALSO: 5 Nigerian foods that could be slowly killing you

Obinabo added that the teenager’s mother reported the matter to her office, expressing her distress.

“I want advice from the public because this one is beyond my capacity,” she said. “This boy was sent to learn a trade at the age of 18 and three months of apprenticeship, and he impregnated his master’s daughter and his salesgirl. He was sent packing. Two months after that, he impregnated eight other girls in the village.”

When questioned about his approach, the teenager reportedly stated that he professed love to the girls and promised marriage.

This matter is beyond me, the reason I want the public to help me come up with a solution. Is it spiritual? I asked the boy the magic he uses in luring the girls to bed, but he told me he always tells them that he loves them and would like to marry them any time he acquires wealth.



This problem is beyond me because of the boy’s age and the number of pregnant girls involved; that’s why I need help to solve it.