Why a baby MUST cry at birth

When a baby is born, one of the first signs that doctors, nurses, and even family members look out for is the unmistakable sound of the baby’s first cry.

While it may seem like a simple, instinctive reaction, a newborn’s cry plays a vital role in ensuring the baby’s health and survival. In fact, in most delivery rooms around the world, the sound of a baby crying brings a sigh of relief, signaling that the baby is transitioning well into the world outside the womb.

Why Babies Must Cry at Birth

Crying at birth is not just an emotional moment; it’s a biological necessity. Inside the womb, a baby doesn’t need to breathe through their lungs. Instead, oxygen and nutrients are delivered via the placenta and umbilical cord. The baby’s lungs are filled with fluid, and their respiratory system is not yet active.

But once the baby is born and the umbilical cord is cut, the newborn must begin breathing on their own. The first cry helps jumpstart this process. That initial wail helps:

Clear fluid from the lungs: The pressure created when the baby cries helps push out any remaining amniotic fluid in the lungs.

Open up the air sacs: The lungs need to inflate like a balloon for the first time. Crying helps open up the tiny air sacs (alveoli) so that oxygen can enter the bloodstream.

Regulate heart rate and oxygen: The act of breathing and crying helps stabilise the baby's heart rate, blood circulation, and oxygen levels.

Crying also serves as the baby’s first form of communication, indicating that they are cold, hungry, or uncomfortable.

What It Means If a Baby Doesn’t Cry at Birth

It’s important to note that not all babies cry immediately after birth, and that doesn’t always mean there’s a problem. Some babies may start breathing silently without the dramatic wail. However, in many cases, if a baby doesn’t cry, it may be a sign that:

They are having trouble breathing

They have fluid remaining in their lungs

They are in distress

There may be neurological issues

Healthcare professionals are trained to respond quickly if a baby doesn’t cry. They might gently stimulate the baby, suction fluids from the nose and mouth, or provide oxygen or other forms of respiratory support. In more serious cases, resuscitation may be necessary.

Why Some Babies Don’t Cry

C-section delivery: Babies born via Cesarean section may not experience the same pressure during delivery that helps clear fluid from the lungs, leading to delayed crying. Premature birth: Premature babies may have underdeveloped lungs and may need help to breathe and cry. Medication during labour: Certain pain relief medications given to the mother can affect the baby’s nervous system, leading to drowsiness or reduced responsiveness. Birth complications: A difficult or traumatic delivery can affect the baby’s ability to cry immediately. Congenital issues: Rarely, babies may be born with birth defects that affect their breathing or vocal cords.