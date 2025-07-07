Oba Olakulehin, 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, passes away two days after birthday 

The revered monarch died in the early hours of Monday, July 7, 2025, according to Tribune Online, bringing an end to a reign that, though brief, carried the weight of tradition, stability, and historical significance.
His passing comes less than a year after his official coronation on July 12, 2024, when he received the staff of office from Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and became the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland. He succeeded the late Oba (Dr.) Moshood Lekan Balogun, who passed away in March 2024 at the age of 81.
A Life Steeped in Service: From Soldier to Statesman to Monarch
Born on July 5, 1935, in Okugbaja Village near Akanran, Oba Olakulehin lived a life marked by service in multiple forms: military, political, entrepreneurial, and traditional.
He began his early education at St. James Primary School, Oke Akaran, and later completed his studies at St. Peter’s Primary School, Aremo. After a brief stint as a teacher, he pursued vocational training in printing and artwork at Yaba Technical Institute.
In 1970, Olakulehin joined the Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers through the Direct Short Service Commission. He served for 25 years, retiring in 1979 with the rank of Major.
His post-military life saw him dive into business, founding companies like FAKOL Nigeria Ltd (construction), Solid Prints, and FAKOL Bakery, which became notable for supplying bread across Ibadan.
His leadership journey continued in politics. As a founding member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State, he was elected to the House of Representatives in 1992, representing Ibadan South East, where he chaired the House Committee on the Army during Nigeria’s short-lived Third Republic.
Climbing the Chieftaincy Ladder
Oba Olakulehin began his traditional leadership journey in 1983 when he was installed as Mogaji (family head) of the Ige Olakulehin family in Ita-Baale. He progressed steadily, taking on titles like Jagun Balogun, Ajia, Aare Ago, Osi Balogun, Otun Balogun, and finally becoming Balogun of Ibadanland in 2016.
On July 12, 2024, he was crowned Olubadan, a position that symbolised the apex of a structured, merit-based chieftaincy system unique to Ibadanland. His ascension, while coming late in life, was widely celebrated as a product of dedication and a testament to the patience embedded in the Ibadan traditional council’s lineage system.
Legacy and Final Days
Though Oba Olakulehin’s reign lasted less than a year, it was marked by quiet leadership, stability, and a continued commitment to Ibadan’s cultural heritage.
He oversaw key traditional promotions within the Balogun royal line and was actively involved in community cohesion and state-level cultural conversations.
His calm presence and reputation for diligence made him a unifying figure, even in his advanced years. His story also served as an inspiration to many within and beyond Ibadanland, a reminder that leadership is not always loud, but often deeply rooted in a lifetime of service and sacrifice.
What’s next for the Olubadan stool?
With his passing, the Olubadan-in-Council will begin the process of selecting the next monarch, following the rotational succession structure that has defined the Ibadan royal institution for generations.
As the ancient city mourns its king, tributes are expected from political leaders, traditional rulers, and citizens whose lives were touched by the monarch’s decades-long service across different sectors of society.
