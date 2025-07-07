Oba Olakulehin, 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, passes away two days after birthday 

The revered monarch died in the early hours of Monday, July 7, 2025 , according to Tribune Online, bringing an end to a reign that, though brief, carried the weight of tradition, stability, and historical significance.

His passing comes less than a year after his official coronation on July 12, 2024, when he received the staff of office from Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and became the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland . He succeeded the late Oba (Dr.) Moshood Lekan Balogun , who passed away in March 2024 at the age of 81.

A Life Steeped in Service: From Soldier to Statesman to Monarch

Brewer’s Yeast might be the natural hair growth solution you’ve been missing. Here’s how it works.

While the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max have equal performance rates and promise six to eight years of updates, there’s more that sets both phones apart.

We Compared the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. Here’s the One to Buy

Whether you’re looking for specially formulated infant milk, follow-on formulas, or nutrient-rich cereals, this guide explores the most expensive baby food in Nigeria, their standout features, and what makes them worth the price.

From ₦10k to ₦148k: The Most Expensive Baby Food in Nigeria

Born on July 5, 1935, in Okugbaja Village near Akanran, Oba Olakulehin lived a life marked by service in multiple forms: military, political, entrepreneurial, and traditional.

He began his early education at St. James Primary School, Oke Akaran, and later completed his studies at St. Peter’s Primary School, Aremo. After a brief stint as a teacher, he pursued vocational training in printing and artwork at Yaba Technical Institute.

In 1970, Olakulehin joined the Nigerian Army Corps of Engineers through the Direct Short Service Commission. He served for 25 years, retiring in 1979 with the rank of Major.



His post-military life saw him dive into business, founding companies like FAKOL Nigeria Ltd (construction), Solid Prints, and FAKOL Bakery, which became notable for supplying bread across Ibadan.

His leadership journey continued in politics. As a founding member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State, he was elected to the House of Representatives in 1992, representing Ibadan South East, where he chaired the House Committee on the Army during Nigeria’s short-lived Third Republic.