Not Every Stunt is a Record: What Guinness will (and won’t) approve

Unsurprisingly, the internet caught fire. Some Nigerians quickly compared her to English adult star Bonnie Blue, who earlier this year claimed to have slept with over 1,000 men in 24 hours.
But Guinness World Records (GWR) doesn’t track these kinds of activities, and they confirmed as much when her announcement started trending.
This is hardly the first time Nigerians have gotten record fever. When chef Hilda Baci cooked her way into global history in 2023 with the longest cooking marathon, she sparked a nationwide craze.
Suddenly, everyone wanted a piece of Guinness glory, from another chef in Ekiti, Damilola Adeparusi, who staged her own cook-a-thon, to people attempting marathon ironing, praise-singing, and even crying contests.
Just last month, Hilda broke yet another record, further proving Nigeria’s obsession with record-breaking is alive and well.
Truth is, not every activity qualifies as a Guinness World Record attempt.
What Guinness accepts
Guinness World Records has a strict set of guidelines. They typically recognise challenges that are:
Measurable: It must be something that can be counted or timed (e.g., “longest cooking marathon,” “most t-shirts worn in one minute”).
Breakable: There must be the potential for someone else to beat it in the future.
Standardisable: Rules must be consistent for all participants worldwide.
Verifiable: Attempts must be witnessed, documented, and proven with evidence.
Safe & Ethical: Guinness will not endorse records that could cause harm, break the law, or promote indecency.
What Guinness rejects
On the other hand, records involving sex, obscenity, animal cruelty, illegal activities, or activities that can’t be safely measured or standardised are strictly off-limits.
This is why Mandy Kiss’s proposed challenge, however headline-grabbing, won’t even make it to the Guinness application desk.
Why do Nigerians keep trying
Nigerians’ fascination with Guinness World Records reflects something deeper than clout-chasing. It’s about recognition, visibility, and pride.
In a country where global wins often feel scarce, breaking or even attempting a world record is a way of saying, “the world sees us.”
It’s why Hilda Baci became a national symbol, and why people like Mandy Kiss still dream of riding that Guinness wave, even if through outrageous stunts.
So, while Mandy Kiss may be planning her “record-breaking day,” Guinness won’t be counting. If you want to get your name in their famous book, think along the lines of cooking, dancing, singing, marathon gaming, or even balancing spoons on your body.
But if your attempt involves activities best left in private, Guinness has only one answer: “We don’t track that.”
