'A Second Wife Is Not a Queen': Rita Edochie blows out

The actress, known for her no-nonsense personality and firm moral compass, has once again set the internet ablaze with another sermon.

Her message? Second wives, don’t get too comfortable, you are not innocent, not special, not even close to being celebrated.



READ THIS: May Yul-Edochie demands ₦500 Million in damages from Yinka Theisen over defamation

The Backstory

For months, Rita Edochie has been one of the loudest voices rallying behind May Yul Edochie, the first wife of actor Yul Edochie, who famously shocked Nigerians when he introduced his colleague Judy Austin as his second wife.

What followed was a national meltdown: memes, think-pieces, curses from angry aunties, and endless debates about polygamy in the modern age.

ADVERTISEMENT

May, ever graceful in her silence, became the poster woman for dignity under fire. Judy, on the other hand, has endured relentless backlash online, her name practically synonymous with “homebreaker” in certain corners of social media.

Rita, Yul’s aunt-in-law, has never been shy about picking a side. And spoiler alert: it’s May’s.



EXPLORE THIS: Drop the ‘Edochie’ name and move on - Actress Esther Nwachukwu to May Edochie

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie [Instgram/RitaEdochie]

Rita’s “Sunday Sermon”

In her latest Instagram post, Rita sharpened her words like knives and didn’t miss. In all caps (because, why whisper when you can shout?), she delivered this scorching verdict:

ADVERTISEMENT

“IF YOU’RE A SECOND WIFE, YOU ARE NOTHING BUT A W!TCH.

YOU ARE NOT INNOCENT, YOU ARE NOT SPECIAL, YOU ARE JUST GREEDY.

YOU HAVE CHOSEN TO FEED ON ANOTHER WOMAN’S TEARS, TO BUILD YOUR HAPPINESS ON SOMEONE ELSE’S PAIN…”

She went on, line after line, declaring second wives “usurpers,” “thieves,” and “pretenders,” warning that the pain they caused would surely revisit them.

In Rita’s gospel, there is no glory in second-wifehood, only shame, curses, and an eternal reminder that “you could never be first.”



ALSO READ: I am not an advocate for divorce - May Yul Edochie reacts to backlash from men

So, what’s this all about?

ADVERTISEMENT

Rita’s unwavering defence of May isn’t merely about family loyalty; it’s about what she believes marriage should represent.

To her, May embodies the “first wife dignity” that should never be displaced, and Judy represents a societal erosion she refuses to normalise.